Yulena Burney’s Newly Released “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog” is a Delightfully Imaginative Tale
“Grandpa Swallowed a Frog” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yulena Burney is a whimsical and entertaining story that takes readers on a fantastical jungle adventure filled with humor, surprises, and imaginative escapades.
Colorado Springs, CO, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog”: an amusing tale of imaginative delights. “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog” is the creation of published author, Yulena Burney, a dedicated mother of five who writes in honor of a beloved grandfather.
Burney shares, “If you’re really quiet and listen closely to Grandpa’s round belly, the sound of a frog’s ribbit can be heard. Grandpa loves to tell the story of how it came to be that he swallowed a frog. Open your mind, let your imagination run free, as you go on the wild and crazy jungle adventure with good ol’ Grandpa. All of it begins when Grandpa decides he wants baby monkeys of his own to love and care for. However, Grandpa is unaware as well as unprepared for what this adventure has in store. Grandpa will always remember this event as the most unimaginable chase of his lifetime. You will be amused and amazed, hearing of several incredible surprises Grandpa encountered while running around in the depths of an animal-filled jungle. From those baby monkeys playing around, knowingly pulling small tricks on Grandpa, to Grandpa disturbing a sloth by accident, then barely escaping from becoming crocodile food, not to mention being halted by marching army ants, coming face-to-face with a giant anaconda, and getting his foot stepped on by a wandering baby elephant. Right when you believe Grandpa’s adventure couldn’t get any crazier, we finally reach the part of his story and learn exactly how Grandpa managed to swallow a frog.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yulena Burney’s new book offers a whimsical narrative that captures the imagination of readers, blending humor and adventure in a tale that honors family and the art of storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Burney shares, “If you’re really quiet and listen closely to Grandpa’s round belly, the sound of a frog’s ribbit can be heard. Grandpa loves to tell the story of how it came to be that he swallowed a frog. Open your mind, let your imagination run free, as you go on the wild and crazy jungle adventure with good ol’ Grandpa. All of it begins when Grandpa decides he wants baby monkeys of his own to love and care for. However, Grandpa is unaware as well as unprepared for what this adventure has in store. Grandpa will always remember this event as the most unimaginable chase of his lifetime. You will be amused and amazed, hearing of several incredible surprises Grandpa encountered while running around in the depths of an animal-filled jungle. From those baby monkeys playing around, knowingly pulling small tricks on Grandpa, to Grandpa disturbing a sloth by accident, then barely escaping from becoming crocodile food, not to mention being halted by marching army ants, coming face-to-face with a giant anaconda, and getting his foot stepped on by a wandering baby elephant. Right when you believe Grandpa’s adventure couldn’t get any crazier, we finally reach the part of his story and learn exactly how Grandpa managed to swallow a frog.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yulena Burney’s new book offers a whimsical narrative that captures the imagination of readers, blending humor and adventure in a tale that honors family and the art of storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa Swallowed a Frog,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories