Julie Marsh’s Newly Released “The Solution Is Easy and Free” is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Renewal
“The Solution Is Easy and Free” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julie Marsh is a compelling exploration of how living by God’s teachings can address the world’s most pressing issues, promoting peace, love, and harmony.
New York, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Solution Is Easy and Free,” a spiritually enriching and insightful guide that encourages readers to embrace the teachings of Christ as a solution to the turmoil and division in the world, is the creation of published author, Julie Marsh.
Marsh shares, “This book is an effort to remind believers in God and unbelievers as well that, having created us, God provided everything we should know about how to live in peace without conflicts and hatred and problems that we have around us. He tells us that he is love and that we are to be like him. If you know the teachings of Jesus, you know that he says every command of his hangs on two primary commands: Love the Lord with all that you are and with all that you have, and love your neighbor (he teaches that that includes every human) as you love yourself. It seems self-evident that if we all followed his commands, they would address and correct every kind of problem we have. When you love, you cannot lie, steal, cheat, abuse, kill, bear false witness, slander, hate, gossip, or get embroiled in heated arguments or make up accusations against others. These are the things that are tearing our country apart, and we do not have to be at their mercy. We can do what God tells us to do. For those who truly want the world to change for the better, you can do your part by making your life conform to Christ. Every person who changes counts in the effort to achieve a better world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Marsh’s new book is an inspiring call to action for readers seeking to transform their lives and contribute to a more peaceful and loving world by following God’s commands.
Consumers can purchase “The Solution Is Easy and Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Solution Is Easy and Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Marsh shares, “This book is an effort to remind believers in God and unbelievers as well that, having created us, God provided everything we should know about how to live in peace without conflicts and hatred and problems that we have around us. He tells us that he is love and that we are to be like him. If you know the teachings of Jesus, you know that he says every command of his hangs on two primary commands: Love the Lord with all that you are and with all that you have, and love your neighbor (he teaches that that includes every human) as you love yourself. It seems self-evident that if we all followed his commands, they would address and correct every kind of problem we have. When you love, you cannot lie, steal, cheat, abuse, kill, bear false witness, slander, hate, gossip, or get embroiled in heated arguments or make up accusations against others. These are the things that are tearing our country apart, and we do not have to be at their mercy. We can do what God tells us to do. For those who truly want the world to change for the better, you can do your part by making your life conform to Christ. Every person who changes counts in the effort to achieve a better world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Marsh’s new book is an inspiring call to action for readers seeking to transform their lives and contribute to a more peaceful and loving world by following God’s commands.
Consumers can purchase “The Solution Is Easy and Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Solution Is Easy and Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories