Russell Topping’s Newly Released "The Path" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Inspirational Poetry

Lambertville, NJ, September 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “The Path”: an enjoyable collection of inspirational poetry that delves into the depths of faith and personal transformation. “The Path” is the creation of published author, Russell Topping, a widower who lives in New Jersey and spends his retirement volunteering at Tabby’s Place, a no-kill cat sanctuary.Topping shares, “I’ve always had an interest in writing and poetry best allows me to express my thoughts and feelings in a way that, I hope others can relate to. My hope is to encourage, challenge people and best explain what God has done for me in a manner that people can relate to.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Russell Topping’s new book offers a heartfelt exploration of life’s journey, blending personal experiences with spiritual reflections to provide readers with both solace and inspiration.Consumers can purchase “The Path” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Path,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.