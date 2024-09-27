Leroy Banks’s Newly Released “The God Positioning System” is an Inspiring Guide to Navigating Life’s Journey with Divine Purpose
“The God Positioning System” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leroy Banks is an uplifting and insightful book that examines how divine guidance can shape and direct our lives. It explores themes of purpose, faith, and the importance of trusting in God’s plan even when the path seems uncertain.
Port Orchard, WA, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The God Positioning System”: a profound exploration of how God's guidance can direct our journey through life. “The God Positioning System” is the creation of published author, Leroy Banks, the copastor of Kingdom Assignment Ministries in Bremerton, Washington and founder of Walking in His Grace and Mercy. Banks is a veteran of the US Navy, a husband, father of three, and grandfather of nine.
Banks shares, “'The God Positioning System' is a book about being led by God to accomplish what God has called us to do. God has ordained us with purpose, and who better to lead us as we walk toward that purpose than He Himself? Each chapter will focus on something that might happen when on a road trip or using GPS to drive someplace. The journey is unknown to us, but God already knows the end from the beginning of our journey.
“This book encourages the people of God to trust Him and follow His leading. The way He is leading us may not seem right to us at first. What we have to do is follow by faith. We will find that He has us on the right path every step of the way. There is no God like our God. The road will not always be smooth; there will be rough times along the way.
“Whether on a smooth road or a rough road at this time, the author prays that this book will be an encouragement to all to keep moving toward our purpose in God. In good times and bad times, God is still God. He still sits on the throne.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leroy Banks’s new book offers readers a source of encouragement and faith as they navigate the twists and turns of their personal journeys, trusting in God's steadfast guidance.
Consumers can purchase “The God Positioning System” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God Positioning System,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Banks shares, “'The God Positioning System' is a book about being led by God to accomplish what God has called us to do. God has ordained us with purpose, and who better to lead us as we walk toward that purpose than He Himself? Each chapter will focus on something that might happen when on a road trip or using GPS to drive someplace. The journey is unknown to us, but God already knows the end from the beginning of our journey.
“This book encourages the people of God to trust Him and follow His leading. The way He is leading us may not seem right to us at first. What we have to do is follow by faith. We will find that He has us on the right path every step of the way. There is no God like our God. The road will not always be smooth; there will be rough times along the way.
“Whether on a smooth road or a rough road at this time, the author prays that this book will be an encouragement to all to keep moving toward our purpose in God. In good times and bad times, God is still God. He still sits on the throne.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leroy Banks’s new book offers readers a source of encouragement and faith as they navigate the twists and turns of their personal journeys, trusting in God's steadfast guidance.
Consumers can purchase “The God Positioning System” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The God Positioning System,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories