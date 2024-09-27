Franco La Monica’s Newly Released "Essential Emergency Kit" is a Practical and Vital Resource for Crisis Preparedness
“Essential Emergency Kit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Franco La Monica is a thorough and practical manual that provides readers with essential tips and checklists to prepare for and survive various emergencies.
Harrison, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Essential Emergency Kit,” an informative resource for emergency preparedness, is the creation of published author, Franco La Monica.
La Monica shares, “Dear friends and neighbors,
“I’m retired from a small contracting business that I ran for thirty years. But my love was always writing songs and books for most of my life. I’ve written novels, comedy books, poetry, and joke books. Four of them are with Christian Faith Publishing, and their previews can be seen on YouTube. I’ve also written others that will soon be published—all God willing. At this stage of my life, this survival kit is more of a duty for me than the love to write that I usually have. In short, I want to contribute my two cents to society—something that every household should have, and that is the knowledge to survive a crisis for a short time. After all, one good sun flare and… lights out. Anyhow, if one wants to know about 99.9 percent of all the items that one might need for oneself and their family, this small book is only a start to secure one’s survival, depending on the severity of the crisis. Anyhow, I am not doing this for the money, it’s more for a service to everyone who reads this. Inside its pages, one will find all the necessary items one might need. Included are checkboxes to check the items off once you have acquired them for your survival kit.
“Yours truly,
“Franco La Monica”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Franco La Monica’s new book provides a detailed account of the necessary supplies and knowledge needed to survive short-term crises, offering practical advice and encouraging a prepared mindset for unforeseen events.
Consumers can purchase “Essential Emergency Kit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Essential Emergency Kit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
La Monica shares, “Dear friends and neighbors,
“I’m retired from a small contracting business that I ran for thirty years. But my love was always writing songs and books for most of my life. I’ve written novels, comedy books, poetry, and joke books. Four of them are with Christian Faith Publishing, and their previews can be seen on YouTube. I’ve also written others that will soon be published—all God willing. At this stage of my life, this survival kit is more of a duty for me than the love to write that I usually have. In short, I want to contribute my two cents to society—something that every household should have, and that is the knowledge to survive a crisis for a short time. After all, one good sun flare and… lights out. Anyhow, if one wants to know about 99.9 percent of all the items that one might need for oneself and their family, this small book is only a start to secure one’s survival, depending on the severity of the crisis. Anyhow, I am not doing this for the money, it’s more for a service to everyone who reads this. Inside its pages, one will find all the necessary items one might need. Included are checkboxes to check the items off once you have acquired them for your survival kit.
“Yours truly,
“Franco La Monica”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Franco La Monica’s new book provides a detailed account of the necessary supplies and knowledge needed to survive short-term crises, offering practical advice and encouraging a prepared mindset for unforeseen events.
Consumers can purchase “Essential Emergency Kit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Essential Emergency Kit,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories