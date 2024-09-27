Author Kristin Overman’s New Book, “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Parenting That Draws Upon Wisdom from the Book of Proverbs
Recent release “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kristin Overman provides a unique approach to parenting by focusing exclusively on the book of Proverbs. This insightful guide correlates the stages of child-rearing with the structured wisdom found in Proverbs, covering essential topics such as discipline, character, and obedience.
Albuquerque, NM, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kristin Overman, a loving mother of six who started the nonprofit Abundant Homes with her husband to serve homeschooled families like hers, has completed her new book, “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual”: an innovative guide that offers a fresh perspective on parenting by drawing exclusively from the book of Proverbs, providing parents with a focused and purposeful resource to navigate the challenges of raising children.
“Unlike other Christian books on parenting that draw from different passages in the Bible, ‘Proverbs for Parenting’ draws from one book, Proverbs, and looks at it as a whole,” writes Overman. “Proverbs is laid out with purpose, a sort of table of contents, and three sections that build on each other. It is kind of like a manual. ‘Proverbs for Parenting’ goes through the three sections of Proverbs as they correlate to the stages of wisdom and rearing a child in the way he should go. It covers topics including wisdom, listening, the fear of the Lord, obedience, temptation, anger, the tongue, discipline, instruction, character, women, friendship, drunkenness, and so on. God does not leave us alone in this job of parenting. He gives us a manual!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kristin Overman’s insightful guide is designed to be a practical and accessible resource for parents at all stages of their parenting journey. Covering a wide range of topics crucial for raising well-rounded and morally grounded children, "Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual" is an invaluable tool for those seeking to incorporate biblical wisdom into their parenting practices.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
