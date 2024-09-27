Author Kristin Overman’s New Book, “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual,” is a Comprehensive Guide to Parenting That Draws Upon Wisdom from the Book of Proverbs

Recent release “Proverbs for Parenting: There Is a Manual” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kristin Overman provides a unique approach to parenting by focusing exclusively on the book of Proverbs. This insightful guide correlates the stages of child-rearing with the structured wisdom found in Proverbs, covering essential topics such as discipline, character, and obedience.