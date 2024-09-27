Author Janda Craig’s New Book “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” is a Touching Tale That Brings the Joy of Adoption to Readers from an Older Sister’s Perspective

Recent release “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janda Craig is a delightful story that follows two sisters who eagerly anticipate their new brother joining their family. With a glossary of key terms, this book explores how God creates forever families while introducing young readers to the adoption process.