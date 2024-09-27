Author Janda Craig’s New Book “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” is a Touching Tale That Brings the Joy of Adoption to Readers from an Older Sister’s Perspective
Recent release “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Janda Craig is a delightful story that follows two sisters who eagerly anticipate their new brother joining their family. With a glossary of key terms, this book explores how God creates forever families while introducing young readers to the adoption process.
Lansing, MI, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Social Worker and educator, Janda Craig, tells the beginning portion of her growing family through her 7-year-old, big sister eyes. Janda’s autobiographical new picturebook, “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” is an adorable and informative book designed to help young readers understand the foster-adoption process through a story filled with excitement and heart.
“Two young sisters are excited to share their new surprise: God is giving them a brother to adopt!” writes Janda. “‘Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story’ explains the general adoption process to young readers in an exciting yet realistic manner. A child-friendly glossary of foster-adoption specific words is included. This book demonstrates one way God intentionally builds forever families.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Janda Craig’s engaging tale reflects the joy and love that adoption brings into a family, demonstrating that the creation of forever families is a meaningful and cherished experience filled with hope and purpose. With colorful artwork to help bring Janda’s tale to life, “Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story” is a valuable resource for families considering adoption or those looking to explain the process to young children.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Forever Brother: A Foster-Adoption Story" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
