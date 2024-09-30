Mashman Consulting Group Announces Pledge: Discount for Armed Forces, Firefighters, and Police Officers
Little Rock, AR, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mashman Consulting Group (MCG) is proud to announce its new pledge to support the brave men and women who protect our freedoms every day. Effective September 23, 2024, MCG will be offering a 30% discount on all personal branding consultations for members of the armed forces, firefighters, and police officers. This discount applies to active-duty members and veterans alike.
“We believe these are the leaders who should have the loudest voices,” said Isaac Mashman, founder of Mashman Consulting Group. This initiative reflects MCG’s commitment to helping those who serve with the tools they need to build a powerful personal brand and get their messages out to the masses. Isaac Mashman was raised around numerous military members in his tenure in Boy Scouts of America and his church, and he now uses many of the lessons he learned from them in business and life.
The company offers custom-tailored consulting services in personal branding, reputation management, social media strategy, and more, to assist emerging and established public figures in amplifying their voices and achieving their goals. Their hope with this pledge is to lower the barrier to entry and give back in some small way to those who put their lives on the line.
Contact
Mashman Consulting GroupContact
Isaac Mashman
904-675-8475
https://mashmancg.com
