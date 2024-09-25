Posh Paws Grooming Salon Announces Grand Opening of Fourth Location in Roseville, California
Roseville, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Posh Paws Grooming Salon, a leader in premium pet grooming services, is excited to announce the grand opening of its fourth location in Roseville, California, on September 30, 2024. The new salon, located at 970 Sunrise Avenue, Suite 115, will offer a full range of grooming services, including baths, haircuts, nail trimming, and specialized treatments, all delivered by a team of highly trained and passionate pet stylists.
To celebrate the grand opening, Posh Paws Grooming Salon in Roseville will host a special event on September 30, featuring exclusive promotions, giveaways, and the chance for pet owners and their furry friends to meet the team.
The new location is a testament to the trust and loyalty Posh Paws Grooming Salon has earned over the years, as it continues to uphold its mission of delivering personalized, compassionate grooming services in a safe and welcoming environment.
For more information about Posh Paws Grooming Salon, the Roseville grand opening, or to schedule an appointment, please visit the Posh Paws Grooming Salon website (www.poshpawsgroomingsalon.com) or call the salon directly.
About Posh Paws Grooming Salon
Founded by Jennifer Kirk, Posh Paws Grooming Salon is dedicated to providing high-quality grooming services for pets. With a focus on exceptional care, the salon offers a wide range of services to ensure pets look and feel their best. The Roseville location is the fourth addition to the Posh Paws family, joining other salons in the region.
Contact
916-251-0995
www.poshpawsgroomingsalon.com
