Posh Paws Grooming Salon Announces Grand Opening of Fourth Location in Roseville, California

Posh Paws Grooming Salon is opening its fourth location at 970 Sunrise Avenue, Suite 115, Roseville, CA, on September 30, 2024. The new salon offers premium grooming services for pets. A grand opening event with promotions and giveaways will celebrate the expansion, showcasing the company’s commitment to exceptional pet care. For more details, visit the Posh Paws website or contact the salon directly.