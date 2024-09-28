Adoptions From The Heart to Host Fall Festival Benefitting Families of Adoption
National Adoption Month brings together families of adoption in SE Pennsylvania.
Wynnewood, PA, September 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), will host its first annual Fall Festival on November 3, 2024, at Rose Tree Park in Media, Pennsylvania. This event will celebrate National Adoption Month, supporting families who are experiencing the process of adoption. This event is open to all, offering a variety of vendors, delicious food, exciting family-friendly activities and games, a photo booth, and so much more. Proceeds from the event will provide crucial resources for families going through the adoption process while directly supporting AFTH’s programming, which includes counseling, support groups, and family resources.
Event Details: This event will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 11:00 AM- 4:00 PM at Rose Tree Park located at 1671 N Providence Rd, Media, PA 19063. This event is open to all, at no cost. For details about the event or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit their website, AFTH.org.
"Adoptions From The Heart is excited to kick off this new tradition within the community,” said Heidi Gonzalez, Executive Director at AFTH. “National Adoption Month is a time to spread awareness about adoption while also raising funds to support Adoption From The Heart’s critical mission to support prospective birth and adoptive families working through the adoption process.”
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
Event Details: This event will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2024, from 11:00 AM- 4:00 PM at Rose Tree Park located at 1671 N Providence Rd, Media, PA 19063. This event is open to all, at no cost. For details about the event or to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit their website, AFTH.org.
"Adoptions From The Heart is excited to kick off this new tradition within the community,” said Heidi Gonzalez, Executive Director at AFTH. “National Adoption Month is a time to spread awareness about adoption while also raising funds to support Adoption From The Heart’s critical mission to support prospective birth and adoptive families working through the adoption process.”
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY.
Contact
Adoptions From The HeartContact
Nate Weinberg
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Nate Weinberg
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Categories