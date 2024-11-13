HuntTickets.us Updates Online Event Ticketing Platform
HuntTickets.us, an online ticketing service operating since 2007, has expanded its event database. The platform now lists over 400,000 events across multiple countries. This update includes technical improvements to the company's existing digital ticket delivery and user review systems.
Austin, TX, November 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HuntTickets.us, an online ticketing service founded in 2007, today announced an update to its event ticketing platform. The company has expanded its event database to include over 400,000 listings across various entertainment categories.
The update encompasses events in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Users can access tickets for concerts, sports events, and theater performances through the platform.
Technical changes to the HuntTickets.us system include:
Increased server capacity to handle additional event listings
Updates to the digital ticket delivery process
Modifications to the user review system
Enhancements to real-time transaction processing
Ryan Sherpasun, Marketing Manager at HuntTickets.us, stated, "This update reflects our ongoing efforts to maintain our services in the evolving online ticketing market."
The expansion of the event database comes as the online ticketing industry continues to grow. According to recent industry reports, digital ticket sales have seen steady increases over the past five years.For more information about the platform update, visit the HuntTickets.us website.
About HuntTickets.us:
Founded in 2007, HuntTickets.us is an online ticketing platform based in Austin, Texas. The company provides ticket sales services for entertainment events in multiple countries.
The update encompasses events in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. Users can access tickets for concerts, sports events, and theater performances through the platform.
Technical changes to the HuntTickets.us system include:
Increased server capacity to handle additional event listings
Updates to the digital ticket delivery process
Modifications to the user review system
Enhancements to real-time transaction processing
Ryan Sherpasun, Marketing Manager at HuntTickets.us, stated, "This update reflects our ongoing efforts to maintain our services in the evolving online ticketing market."
The expansion of the event database comes as the online ticketing industry continues to grow. According to recent industry reports, digital ticket sales have seen steady increases over the past five years.For more information about the platform update, visit the HuntTickets.us website.
About HuntTickets.us:
Founded in 2007, HuntTickets.us is an online ticketing platform based in Austin, Texas. The company provides ticket sales services for entertainment events in multiple countries.
Contact
Hunt TicketsContact
Jacob Meh
774-452-9529
https://www.hunttickets.us
Jacob Meh
774-452-9529
https://www.hunttickets.us
Categories