Kristin Korb Brings New Life to Eurythmics Classics; "Sweet Dreams" Drops on October 25
Step back into the iconic sounds of the 80's with American jazz vocalist/bassist Kristin Korb's eagerly anticipated Eurythmics tribute album "Sweet Dreams," set to drop on October 25, 2024.
Copenhagen, Denmark, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Reigniting The 80s
MTV and the innovative sounds of Eurythmics provided the soundtrack to Kristin Korb's teen years. Annie Lennox’s powerhouse vocals and striking imagery were impossible to ignore and left a lasting impact. Now, Kristin brings her unique artistry to these timeless hits, blending her skills as a bassist and vocalist to create spellbinding renditions that honor the originals while showcasing her personal connection to Annie and the band’s music.
A Jazz Journey Through Eurythmic's Greatest Hits
Sweet Dreams is more than just a cover album. Kristin Korb reimagines Eurythmics' classics through her jazz-infused lens, weaving vibrant new arrangements and interpretations.
The project began with a sensational live debut at the legendary Jazzhus Montmartre in Copenhagen, Denmark, in September 2023. The crowd went crazy, and the enthusiastic response spurred Kristin and her band to capture this magic in the studio, resulting in twelve carefully curated tracks that embody the essence of Eurythmics with a jazz twist.
Featuring A-List Collaborators
Kristin's bass grooves swing deep and hard with her long-time co-conspirators Magnus Hjorth on piano and Snorre Kirk on drums. Their familial connection is clear from the first beat, and you can really hear the trust and friendship that comes only with years of making music together.
The album also features the multi-awarded young Danish harmonica virtuoso Mathias Heise, who masterfully extends Stevie Wonder’s original solo on "There Must Be An Angel," transforming it into an outstanding lead part with a catchy Brazilian twist.
Joining in is also Swedish saxophonist titan Karl-Martin Almqvist, adding a dynamic layer to the songs, e.g. to the up-tempo version of the iconic anthem "Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves." Additionally, the project includes Danish trombone master Steen Nikolaj Hansen, and the vibrant rhythms of Cuban percussionist Yohan Ramon.
