AAEON’s SRG-CM4 Pairs the Raspberry Pi CM4 with Advanced Industrial Hardware
Modular, robust, and factory-ready, the SRG-CM4 pairs industrial capabilities with rapid deployment tools.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Premier embedded computing provider AAEON (Stock Code: 6579), has announced the release of the SRG-CM4, a RISC Gateway designed to host the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4.
The SRG-CM4 features an independent shell design chassis, and is compatible with multiple CM4 SKUs, ranging from 1GB to 8GB of RAM and 8GB to 32GB of eMMC storage, equipped with the standard Broadcom BCM2711 Quad-Core Cortex-A72 SoC.
While modular design and Raspberry Pi support differentiates the SRG-CM4 from recent additions to AAEON’s RISC product line, it retains the compact size and industrial features that have characterized AAEON’s edge gateway range in recent months.
Primary highlights of the device’s I/O are its two switchable serial ports offering RS-232/422/485, an optional isolated RS-485 signal, CAN 2.0 A/B, and two DI/DO with isolation. It also hosts two RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0, and an HDMI 1.4 port.
With this selection of interfaces, the SRG-CM4 will allow users to take advantage of the vast repository of open-source software packages, development tools, and pre-configured libraries offered by its supported Raspberry Pi OS to facilitate the development of flexible industrial solutions for industries such as manufacturing. Adding credence to this is the product’s environmental resilience, which boasts an operating temperature tolerance of -20°C to 70°C, alongside a broad power input range of 9V to 36V. Measuring just 104.4mm x 105mm x 41mm and weighing 1.08 lb. (0.49Kg) with both wall and DIN rail mounting options, the SRG-CM4 is easily integrated into existing factory or kiosk setups.
Storage is dependent on the CM4 installed, ranging from 8GB to 32GB eMMC. The device also features a Micro SD card, but AAEON notes that this can only be used as an alternative to the eMMC offered by the CM4 installed, rather than in addition to it. However, additional expansion can be found in the form of a full-size Mini Card.
The SRG-CM4 is now in mass production and available on the eShop, with detailed specifications available on the company’s product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
The SRG-CM4 features an independent shell design chassis, and is compatible with multiple CM4 SKUs, ranging from 1GB to 8GB of RAM and 8GB to 32GB of eMMC storage, equipped with the standard Broadcom BCM2711 Quad-Core Cortex-A72 SoC.
While modular design and Raspberry Pi support differentiates the SRG-CM4 from recent additions to AAEON’s RISC product line, it retains the compact size and industrial features that have characterized AAEON’s edge gateway range in recent months.
Primary highlights of the device’s I/O are its two switchable serial ports offering RS-232/422/485, an optional isolated RS-485 signal, CAN 2.0 A/B, and two DI/DO with isolation. It also hosts two RJ-45 ports for Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0, and an HDMI 1.4 port.
With this selection of interfaces, the SRG-CM4 will allow users to take advantage of the vast repository of open-source software packages, development tools, and pre-configured libraries offered by its supported Raspberry Pi OS to facilitate the development of flexible industrial solutions for industries such as manufacturing. Adding credence to this is the product’s environmental resilience, which boasts an operating temperature tolerance of -20°C to 70°C, alongside a broad power input range of 9V to 36V. Measuring just 104.4mm x 105mm x 41mm and weighing 1.08 lb. (0.49Kg) with both wall and DIN rail mounting options, the SRG-CM4 is easily integrated into existing factory or kiosk setups.
Storage is dependent on the CM4 installed, ranging from 8GB to 32GB eMMC. The device also features a Micro SD card, but AAEON notes that this can only be used as an alternative to the eMMC offered by the CM4 installed, rather than in addition to it. However, additional expansion can be found in the form of a full-size Mini Card.
The SRG-CM4 is now in mass production and available on the eShop, with detailed specifications available on the company’s product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
Contact
AAEON Technology Inc.Contact
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
John Bernard
+886 2 89191234 ext. 1114
https://www.aaeon.com/en/
Categories