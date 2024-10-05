Faithustle Podcast Launches Season Two
Dallas, TX, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Faithustle, a transformative Christian business podcast hosted by Mukwenda Kandole, launched its highly anticipated second season this month. Focused on helping young Christian entrepreneurs grow their businesses while staying rooted in their faith, Faithustle continues to offer practical, biblical insights from successful business owners who glorify God in their work and personal lives.
"After nearly a decade as a business owner, I felt a strong burden to provide Christian examples of success," said Mukwenda Kandole, host of Faithustle. "In the business world, there are many voices, but they're not always grounded in biblical principles. That can often lead to broken families and strained spiritual lives. Faithustle is about showing that business success doesn’t have to come at the expense of our faith and families."
Season two promises to build on the foundation laid in the first season, continuing to cover topics beyond wealth and business growth. Every episode dives into principles such as integrity, humility, stewardship, generosity, and being Spirit-led. Featured guests have shared their stories of balancing faith and business, showing that entrepreneurs can thrive in their hustle without compromising their values.
Past guests have included industry leaders like:
Ian Prukner: An entrepreneur who sold his company for eight figures.
Jamal Miller: Transitioned from ministry to running a thriving eight-figure coaching business.
Brady Shearer: Founder of Pro Church Tools, helping thousands of churches improve communication and branding.
Sean Turner: Went viral for creating a company policy covering the medical and adoption costs for employees starting families.
Julia Bourque: A stay-at-home mom and military spouse who built a six-figure charcuterie coaching business.
Season two will welcome new voices such as Chad Gundersen, the producer of The Chosen, among other influential Christian business leaders who will share their stories of faith and business success.
Listeners can expect to be part of a growing community that embraces the belief that, as Proverbs 10:22 teaches, "The blessing of the Lord makes a man rich and adds no sorrow to it." The podcast fosters a space where faith and hustle go hand in hand, empowering entrepreneurs to succeed in both their businesses and spiritual lives.
In addition to insightful conversations, Faithustle plans to expand its reach with a vision to create a weekly prayer club for entrepreneurs, host virtual training sessions, in-person events, and provide resources, including books and e-learning tools. As part of the season two launch, the podcast is also offering a free e-book for aspiring podcasters, teaching the fundamentals of building a successful Christian podcast.
Faithustle is available to stream weekly on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. For more information, visit thefaithustle.com or follow the podcast on social media @thefaithustle.
