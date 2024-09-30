"Pelican Reach," by Kenneth Kuenster, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Pelican Reach" by Kenneth Kuenster. This book is published by Histria Fiction an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction. This book is a must for all fans of acclaimed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
"Pelican Reach" is a book that recounts the life stories of three generations of women, all named Frida Kahlo. The book covers their experiences in different parts of the world, including Italy, Germany, and Sweden, and how they encountered various characters and events throughout their lives. It explores themes like blindness, aggression, and introspection before reaching a resolution that interweaves the stories of all the characters. Overall, Pelican Reach is a personal journey that offers a glimpse into the unique experiences of Frida Kahlo across generations.
Publisher’s Weekly says, “The book is pure fiction, sometimes touching lightly on fantasy but always returning to earth with a ripe pungency.”
Kenneth Kuenster is the author of Pelican Reach as well as God’s Kettledrum and The Annunciationist. He is also painter and a photographer. He has a MFA from Yale.
Pelican Reach, by Kenneth Kuenster, 116 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-455-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
"Pelican Reach" is a book that recounts the life stories of three generations of women, all named Frida Kahlo. The book covers their experiences in different parts of the world, including Italy, Germany, and Sweden, and how they encountered various characters and events throughout their lives. It explores themes like blindness, aggression, and introspection before reaching a resolution that interweaves the stories of all the characters. Overall, Pelican Reach is a personal journey that offers a glimpse into the unique experiences of Frida Kahlo across generations.
Publisher’s Weekly says, “The book is pure fiction, sometimes touching lightly on fantasy but always returning to earth with a ripe pungency.”
Kenneth Kuenster is the author of Pelican Reach as well as God’s Kettledrum and The Annunciationist. He is also painter and a photographer. He has a MFA from Yale.
Pelican Reach, by Kenneth Kuenster, 116 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-455-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories