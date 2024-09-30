"Joan’s Bones," by Cargill H. Alleyne, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Joan’s Bones" by Cargill H. Alleyne. Illustrated by Colby Zahn. The third book in the Anatomy for Kids series is published by Histria Kids, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding works for children that both educate and entertain.
"Joan’s Bones" is the third in a series of educational children’s books about the human body. It presents facts about human bones in an entertaining, colorful manner. The book consists of 16 verses in limerick form. The verses are written by a neurosurgeon and masterfully illustrated by a seasoned professional. In addition to the facts presented, there is a glossary at the end of the book which provides both meanings of the medical terms as well as pronunciations. There is also a small winking bone hidden in the detail of each illustration for the reader to discern.
Cargill H. Alleyne, Jr, M.D. is a neurosurgeon in private practice in Augusta Georgia. He is a former Professor and Chairman of Neurosurgery at Augusta University. His honors include Castle Connolly’s “Top Doctors” and America’s “Best Doctors.” Dr. Alleyne’s bibliography includes over 500 scholarly contributions. He is a member of numerous professional organizations and is currently a Director of the American Board of Neurological Surgery.
Colby Zahn, M.S., C.M.I is an illustrator at U World E-learning Providers. She was formerly an illustrator in the Department of Neurosurgery in the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.
"Joan’s Bones" by Cargill H. Alleyne, 46 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-464-1, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
