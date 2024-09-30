"A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People," by Nicolae Iorga, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People" by Nicolae Iorga. The book is published by Histria Academic, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding scholarly works in history and the humanities.
Discover the fascinating story of the Albanian people, whose rich heritage dates back to the ancient Illyrians, inhabitants of the Balkan peninsula since pre-Homeric times. "A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People" takes you on an enlightening expedition through the pivotal moments that shaped this unique and resilient culture, leading up to the establishment of Albania as a sovereign nation in 1912. At the heart of Albania’s distinctiveness lies its language, derived from ancient Illyrian, setting it apart from neighboring Slavic and Greek communities. This linguistic connection with their ancestors has played a significant role in preserving their ethnic identity throughout history despite political and religious divisions.
Now available for the first time in English, "A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People" is an essential read for history enthusiasts and anyone seeking to grasp the complexity and resilience of a people whose roots date back to ancient times. Embark on this captivating voyage, delving into the rich tapestry of Albania’s past and the indomitable spirit of the Albanian people that endures to this day.
The author, Nicolae Iorga (1871-1940), was one of Romania’s greatest historians. During his long and distinguished academic career, Iorga authored more than 1,000 books and 12,000 articles.
"A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People," 84 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-421-4, is also available as an eBook at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Discover the fascinating story of the Albanian people, whose rich heritage dates back to the ancient Illyrians, inhabitants of the Balkan peninsula since pre-Homeric times. "A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People" takes you on an enlightening expedition through the pivotal moments that shaped this unique and resilient culture, leading up to the establishment of Albania as a sovereign nation in 1912. At the heart of Albania’s distinctiveness lies its language, derived from ancient Illyrian, setting it apart from neighboring Slavic and Greek communities. This linguistic connection with their ancestors has played a significant role in preserving their ethnic identity throughout history despite political and religious divisions.
Now available for the first time in English, "A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People" is an essential read for history enthusiasts and anyone seeking to grasp the complexity and resilience of a people whose roots date back to ancient times. Embark on this captivating voyage, delving into the rich tapestry of Albania’s past and the indomitable spirit of the Albanian people that endures to this day.
The author, Nicolae Iorga (1871-1940), was one of Romania’s greatest historians. During his long and distinguished academic career, Iorga authored more than 1,000 books and 12,000 articles.
"A Short History of Albania and the Albanian People," 84 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-421-4, is also available as an eBook at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories