Author Les Leslie’s New Book, "Bad Trip," is a Compelling Novel That Takes Readers Back to the Early ‘70s as a Hot-Shot Teenager Gets in Trouble with the Law
Recent release “Bad Trip” from Page Publishing author Les Leslie is an intriguing work that introduces Tony, an eighteen-year-old custom hot-rod builder who discovers that 1972, with all of its fast cars, fast girls, and rock and roll, is a good place for trouble.
New York, NY, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Les Leslie, who was born in Lowville, New York, has completed his new book, “Bad Trip”: a mesmerizing novel that follows Tony as he gets into trouble with the law and friends. He decides to take a trip, but he finds more trouble touring with carnies.
When author Les Leslie was about twelve, they moved to Sarasota, Florida. His dad died three years later, and his mom married a band leader and trumpet player. When he was fifteen, he traveled with the circus for the next twenty years. He started as “the Electric Boy,” playing drums, was an electrician, and later a truck mechanic which he did until retiring.
Leslie writes, “Both my parents have died, my mom when I was ten and my dad when I was eighteen. He left me his transmission shop. I’ve been working on cars since I was ten years old. I spent four years working on my 1957 Chevy Nomad. They only made the Nomad between ’55 and ’57. It’s a two-door station wagon, a very rare car. It had a highly modified engine and two water-jet engines mounted in the rear quarter panels. The car was sealed to run on land or water. It’s very fast, which seemed to get me in trouble.”
Published by Page Publishing, Les Leslie’s adjective tale takes readers along for Tony’s journey as he hustles pool and has adventures and romances while crisscrossing across the country for four years before returning to Miami.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Bad Trip” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
