Author Les Leslie’s New Book, "Bad Trip," is a Compelling Novel That Takes Readers Back to the Early ‘70s as a Hot-Shot Teenager Gets in Trouble with the Law

Recent release “Bad Trip” from Page Publishing author Les Leslie is an intriguing work that introduces Tony, an eighteen-year-old custom hot-rod builder who discovers that 1972, with all of its fast cars, fast girls, and rock and roll, is a good place for trouble.