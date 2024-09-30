Author Clifton Melby’s Book, "Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling," Invites Readers on a Thrilling Journey Through the Vibrant Landscapes of Mexico and Central America
Recent release “Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling” from the late Page Publishing author Clifton Melby recounts a thrilling motorcycle adventure through Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala in 2003. From the bustling streets of Nuevo Progreso to the ancient Mayan ruins and scenic Pacific capes, Melby's memoir captures the essence of exploration, friendship, and the enduring spirit of adventure on the road.
Oklee, MN, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Melby shares the late Clifton Melby’s book, “Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling”: a compelling account that chronicles the author’s unforgettable motorcycle expedition alongside his riding companion Dave, spanning from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific coastlines and beyond.
Throughout “Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling,” readers will discover a moving tribute to the thrill of discovery and the camaraderie of motorcycle travel as the author and his friend Dave embark on a journey through bustling cities, serene coastlines, ancient Mayan ruins, and rugged mountain passes. The book unfolds as Melby recounts the sights, sounds, and challenges encountered during their cross-country trip, vividly portraying the beauty and cultural richness of each region they traversed.
“I have been riding motorcycles for just over sixty years,” wrote Melby. “Now I enjoy the company of the motorcycles in my shop as I am no longer able to go on rides. But in a vicarious sense, I still ride all three of them.
“So it is that I am recounting the good times on a ride in 2003 with a very good old riding compadre, Dave, who I thank for helping me with memories and pictures of our trip. We had a wonderful time, and it seems I am still able to taste it today, twenty years later.”
Published by Page Publishing, Clifton Melby’s enthralling tale promises readers an immersive experience as the author blends travelog with personal reflection, offering a glimpse into the joy of discovery and the freedom of the open road. Engaging and heartfelt, “Memoirs of Mexico and motorcycling” is a testament to the transformative power of travel and the enduring allure of motorcycle exploration, delivering a captivating read for enthusiasts of travel, history, and the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
