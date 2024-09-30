Author Clifton Melby’s Book, "Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling," Invites Readers on a Thrilling Journey Through the Vibrant Landscapes of Mexico and Central America

Recent release “Memoirs of Mexico and Motorcycling” from the late Page Publishing author Clifton Melby recounts a thrilling motorcycle adventure through Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala in 2003. From the bustling streets of Nuevo Progreso to the ancient Mayan ruins and scenic Pacific capes, Melby's memoir captures the essence of exploration, friendship, and the enduring spirit of adventure on the road.