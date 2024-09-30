Author Maria A. Flores’s New Book, "Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life's Challenges and Developing Godly Character," Will Help Guide Readers Through Faith & Self-Reflection

Recent release “Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life's Challenges and Developing Godly Character” from Page Publishing author Maria A. Flores is a powerful guide rooted in biblical scripture to help offer readers structured segments for personal reflection, sermon notes, family insights, and creative expression, fostering discussions and spiritual growth within groups.