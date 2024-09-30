Author Maria A. Flores’s New Book, "Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life's Challenges and Developing Godly Character," Will Help Guide Readers Through Faith & Self-Reflection
Recent release “Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life's Challenges and Developing Godly Character” from Page Publishing author Maria A. Flores is a powerful guide rooted in biblical scripture to help offer readers structured segments for personal reflection, sermon notes, family insights, and creative expression, fostering discussions and spiritual growth within groups.
New York, NY, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Maria A. Flores, a wife, mother, and nurse, as well as the founder of Touch the Heart, Reach the Soul, an organization dedicated to increasing the intimacy of people to God through Christian inspirational journals, notebooks, books, and art, has completed her new book, “Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life's Challenges and Developing Godly Character”: a thoughtfully crafted journal designed specifically for young men and women seeking to deepen their faith and navigate life's complexities with a biblical perspective.
“This journal is dedicated to young men and women from all walks of life,” writes Flores. “Using the Holy Bible as a foundation, it is divided into segments to help with life’s problems and developing godly character. Biblical scriptures are utilized for reference. There are also areas dedicated for sermon notes, reflections on family, pictures/drawings, and writing ‘God’s message for me.’ The journal is ideal for youth groups to initiate discussions regarding these topics. This is a two-hundred-page journal.”
Published by Page Publishing, Maria A. Flores’s interactive journal is deeply rooted in the teachings of the Holy Bible, ensuring that each entry and reflection is grounded in faith-based discussions and ideas. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, “Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life’s Challenges and Developing Godly Character” is the perfect companion for young believers as they navigate their path to personal growth and spiritual maturity.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Prayer Journal: Overcoming Life's Challenges and Developing Godly Character” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
