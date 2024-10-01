Authors Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury’s New Book, "Silenced in Beirut," Reveals the Harrowing Ordeal Faced by Their Late Father
Recent release “Silenced in Beirut: American Businessman Amer Fakhoury’s Six-Month Ordeal as a Hostage in Lebanon” from Page Publishing authors Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury recounts the harrowing tale of their father’s wrongful detention and brutal treatment by Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese authorities.
Dover, NH, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury, the family of the late Amer Fakhoury, have completed their new book, “Silenced in Beirut: American Businessman Amer Fakhoury’s Six-Month Ordeal as a Hostage in Lebanon”: a gripping account that provides an unprecedented and heart rending exploration of the authors’ father’s ordeal from September 2019 to March 2020, shedding light on the severe injustices inflicted upon him by the Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese government.
“Silenced in Beirut: American Businessman Amer Fakhoury’s Six-Month Ordeal as a Hostage in Lebanon” is the first complete telling of the headline-making story of Amer Fakhoury, a successful American businessman, who was lured to his native Lebanon by purposely deceptive assurances that the country would again welcome members of the prosperous Christian middle class who fled for their lives as a vengeance-filled Hezbollah terrorist militia took over Lebanon in 2000.
In this novelistic memoir written in the third person, Guila, Mandy, Macy, and Zoya Fakhoury describe the illegal detention and physical and medical torture of their father; the show trial by a corrupt court system determined to find him guilty; the aggressive bipartisan intervention of US officials, from President Donald Trump to Senator Jeanne Shaheen to obtain his release; and the conditions that caused an exceptionally fit man to succumb in a matter of months to fourth-stage cancer.
Along the way, readers will learn about the politics of Lebanon and gain a firsthand lesson in how beautiful places are in particular danger of being overrun by the worst people—and how this once-prosperous land is today on the verge of starvation and economic collapse and is likely to again be cursed with front-page news headlines.
Published by Page Publishing, Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury’s enthralling tale illuminates the dark realities of their father’s captivity while offering a poignant reflection on the dangers facing Lebanon, a country once renowned for its prosperity but now teetering on the brink of collapse. Their story not only unveils the human cost of political corruption and extremism but also underscores the enduring strength and unity of a family bound by love and faith.
“Silenced in Beirut” stands as both a powerful political exposé and a deeply personal memoir, presenting a vivid portrait of one family's struggle against unimaginable adversity, while serving as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the unwavering commitment of a family to seek justice and truth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Silenced in Beirut: American Businessman Amer Fakhoury’s Six-Month Ordeal as a Hostage in Lebanon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
