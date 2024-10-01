Authors Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury’s New Book, "Silenced in Beirut," Reveals the Harrowing Ordeal Faced by Their Late Father

Recent release “Silenced in Beirut: American Businessman Amer Fakhoury’s Six-Month Ordeal as a Hostage in Lebanon” from Page Publishing authors Guila Fakhoury, Amanda Fakhoury, Macy Fakhoury, and Zoya Fakhoury recounts the harrowing tale of their father’s wrongful detention and brutal treatment by Hezbollah-controlled Lebanese authorities.