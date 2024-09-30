Author Kenneth J. McEastland Sr.’s New Book, “Developing a Ministry of Excellence,” is a Call to Action for Ministry Leaders to Strive for Excellence in Their Work
Recent release “Developing a Ministry of Excellence” from Covenant Books author Kenneth J. McEastland Sr. offers a transformative guide for ministry leaders seeking to elevate their service to God. With insights on aligning with God's will, overcoming challenges, and fostering deeper spiritual relationships, McEastland empowers readers to enrich their ministries to impact their communities.
Chicago, IL, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth J. McEastland Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who serves as chief apostle of Deeper Life Ministries Inc. and is the CEO of McEastland Media Group and Burning Bush Recordings, has completed his new book, “Developing a Ministry of Excellence”: an insightful guide to help inspire ministry leaders, equipping them with the tools and wisdom to achieve a higher standard of service and devotion.
A native of Chicago, Illinois, author Dr. Kenneth J. McEastland Sr. has traveled extensively across the country and overseas, proclaiming the good news of Jesus Christ. He has done missionary work in San Carlos, Mexico, and Korosten, Ukraine, teaching the Bible and music to the youth and praying daily for the afflicted. Anointed and appointed, Dr. McEastland has ministered to thousands, preaching, teaching, and singing God’s Word. With over forty-seven years in ministry and over thirty years of pastoral experience coupled with over sixty years of musical experience, he has sacrificed his whole life for the cause of Christ. He is one who loves the Lord and enjoys worshiping and praising God.
The author writes, “‘Developing a Ministry of Excellence’ was written to help guide you to the next level of ministry, where you are not only blessed but called to be a blessing. As you develop a ministry of excellence to the glory of God, you can expect to see positive results. You will have a deeper understanding of how to learn God’s will and way for your life, you will be motivated to do your part as a believer, and you will be equipped to handle challenges and develop a hunger for a deeper relationship with God. God wants to blow your mind, but he is waiting on you to line up with his will.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenneth J. McEastland Sr.’s new book is inspired by the author’s goal of reaching souls for Christ and instilling positive seeds for spiritual growth into the minds of believers. Drawing upon the author’s years of professional and personal observations, “Developing a Ministry of Excellence” stands as a beacon of inspiration and is poised to empower readers to elevate their ministries, embrace challenges with grace, and cultivate a lasting impact on the lives they touch.
Readers can purchase “Developing a Ministry of Excellence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
