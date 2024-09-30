Author Kenneth J. McEastland Sr.’s New Book, “Developing a Ministry of Excellence,” is a Call to Action for Ministry Leaders to Strive for Excellence in Their Work

Recent release “Developing a Ministry of Excellence” from Covenant Books author Kenneth J. McEastland Sr. offers a transformative guide for ministry leaders seeking to elevate their service to God. With insights on aligning with God's will, overcoming challenges, and fostering deeper spiritual relationships, McEastland empowers readers to enrich their ministries to impact their communities.