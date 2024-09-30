Author Tiffany Henson’s New Book, "Growing Righteousness," Provides Essential Guidance for Overcoming Challenges in Farm Life Through Faith and Community
Recent release “Growing Righteousness: A Study on Bridging the Gap of Loneliness, Mental Stress, and Work-Home Balance on the Farm” from Covenant Books author Tiffany Henson is designed to address the unique mental and emotional challenges of farm life, combining practical solutions with spiritual growth to guide readers to heal and thrive through faith and community support.
Paragould, AR, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tiffany Henson, a small-town girl from Arkansas who is passionate about the agriculture industry and finds meaning and purpose in her God-given role as a farm wife and mother, has completed her new book, “Growing Righteousness: A Study on Bridging the Gap of Loneliness, Mental Stress, and Work-Home Balance on the Farm”: an innovative study tailored specifically for individuals in the agricultural sector, providing them with essential tools to address the unique pressures of farm life through a combination of practical advice and spiritual enrichment.
“If you are a farmer, married to a farmer, come from a farm family, or have struggles in your life that arise from being in the farm industry—this study is for you!” writes Henson. “Throughout the pages of this study, the goal is that mental, emotional, and psychological strains due to the stresses of farm life are healed, all while growing closer to Christ. Grab a group of other like-minded farm individuals and dig into this eighteen-week journey together! Move forward together, learning from one another, growing in Christ, cultivating hope, and harvesting joy!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tiffany Henson’s new book will help readers confront and overcome the specific difficulties associated with farm life, providing practical strategies and spiritual reflections to guide participants towards improved mental and emotional well-being. Through emphasizing the importance of community, Henson hopes her work will encourage readers to join together to support one another through shared experiences and collective growth.
Readers can purchase “Growing Righteousness: A Study on Bridging the Gap of Loneliness, Mental Stress, and Work-Home Balance on the Farm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
