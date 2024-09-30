Author Tiffany Henson’s New Book, "Growing Righteousness," Provides Essential Guidance for Overcoming Challenges in Farm Life Through Faith and Community

Recent release “Growing Righteousness: A Study on Bridging the Gap of Loneliness, Mental Stress, and Work-Home Balance on the Farm” from Covenant Books author Tiffany Henson is designed to address the unique mental and emotional challenges of farm life, combining practical solutions with spiritual growth to guide readers to heal and thrive through faith and community support.