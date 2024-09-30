Author Horace Leon Ivey Sr.’s New Book, “Unshackled: An Autobiography,” Delves Deep Into the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Trauma and Personal Struggles

Recent release “Unshackled: An Autobiography” from Covenant Books author Horace Leon Ivey Sr. is a profound account of his life, revealing the profound impact of childhood trauma on his adult years. Through raw and honest reflections, Ivey Sr. details his battle with past hurt and dysfunction, illustrating how he broke free from his emotional shackles to find healing and redemption.