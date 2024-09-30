Author Horace Leon Ivey Sr.’s New Book, “Unshackled: An Autobiography,” Delves Deep Into the Author’s Journey of Overcoming Trauma and Personal Struggles
Recent release “Unshackled: An Autobiography” from Covenant Books author Horace Leon Ivey Sr. is a profound account of his life, revealing the profound impact of childhood trauma on his adult years. Through raw and honest reflections, Ivey Sr. details his battle with past hurt and dysfunction, illustrating how he broke free from his emotional shackles to find healing and redemption.
Charlotte, NC, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Horace Leon Ivey Sr., a father of eight who has been married to the love of his life for eighteen years and enjoys reading about history, bodybuilding, cross-country walking, fishing, boating, and climbing the Blue Ridge Mountains, has completed his new book, “Unshackled: An Autobiography”: a compelling memoir that takes readers on an intimate journey through the author's life, offering a raw and unflinching look at the long-lasting effects of childhood trauma and the transformative power of resilience.
“No child should have to grow up and become an adult and still be tortured by the trauma of their past,” writes Ivey Sr. “For years, even into my adulthood, I was constantly dealing with my past—the hurt, the dysfunction, the shame, the embarrassment, the rejection, and the fear that plagued me, fueling the anger and sometimes violent behavior toward people who genuinely loved me. It was like being in prison—I was shackled.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Horace Leon Ivey Sr.’s new book is not only a poignant memoir but a powerful tool for understanding and overcoming trauma. Through the author’s transparent approach and willingness to delve into his darkest moments, “Unshackled: An Autobiography” is an essential read for anyone facing similar challenges or seeking inspiration for personal growth.
Readers can purchase “Unshackled: An Autobiography” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
