Author C. E. Giannico’s New Book, "Destiny," is a Captivating Romance Exploring a Twisted Journey of Love, Secrets, and Difficult Choices with Lasting Impacts
Recent release “Destiny” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. E. Giannico is a compelling tale of star-crossed lovers, Alisa and Brent, who face unexpected challenges that threaten their budding romance. As Alisa uncovers long-hidden family secrets and Brent grapples with a career-versus-love ultimatum, their reunion is fraught with love, lust, lies, and deceit.
New Port Richey, FL, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- C. E. Giannico has completed her new book, “Destiny”: a gripping romance that delves into the complexities of love, family secrets, and personal choices, taking readers on a rollercoaster of emotions as star-crossed lovers navigate a tumultuous journey filled with passion and intrigue.
“Star-crossed lovers share a passionate kiss and are left with unanswered questions and aching hearts when they are unexpectedly forced to part,” writes Giannico. “Alisa, a businesswoman who loves her friends and father fiercely, is forced to contend with long-hidden family secrets that have been brought to light, casting a shadow on her budding romance.
“Brent, the man who is faced with an ultimatum—his career or his heart? Skeletons in his closet may also prevent him from accepting true love.
“Love, lust, lies, and deceit await this pair’s reunion. Only destiny knows what else they will discover on this twisted journey.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C. E. Giannico’s enthralling tale promises to explore the powerful forces that shape one’s destinies and the choices people make in the face of love and adversity. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Destiny” offers a fresh take on the romance genre, as well as a thought-provoking look at the challenges that love can often face.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase "Destiny" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
