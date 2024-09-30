Author C. E. Giannico’s New Book, "Destiny," is a Captivating Romance Exploring a Twisted Journey of Love, Secrets, and Difficult Choices with Lasting Impacts

Recent release “Destiny” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. E. Giannico is a compelling tale of star-crossed lovers, Alisa and Brent, who face unexpected challenges that threaten their budding romance. As Alisa uncovers long-hidden family secrets and Brent grapples with a career-versus-love ultimatum, their reunion is fraught with love, lust, lies, and deceit.