Author Alana Lindberg Jolley’s New Book, "My Father Had No Children," Follows the Author’s Journey of Discovering Her Father’s Identity and Her Own Sense of Self
Recent release “My Father Had No Children” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alana Lindberg Jolley delves into the author’s quest to uncover the truth about her father’s past. While piecing together the fragmented history of a man she never knew, Alana’s story becomes a powerful exploration of identity, family, and the enduring impact of war on those left behind.
San Juan Caistrano, CA, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alana Lindberg Jolley, a loving wife and mother of seven who has written for historical magazines and journals and has been a museum director and professor of Cultural Anthropology, has completed her new book, “My Father Had No Children”: an intimate exploration of identity and familial connection that centers around the author’s journey to uncover the truth about her father, Walter Bert Lindberg, and in turn, to discover who she truly is. You can learn more about Alana on her website, https://itsallaboutculture.com/.
In “My Father Had No Children,” readers are invited to follow along on Alana Lindberg Jolley’s quest of discovering her father’s identity after being told by the Social Security Administration that her father, Walter Lindberg, had no children. This news shakes her to the core and leads her on an emotional journey as she questions her own identity and attempts to reconcile the conflicting information about a father she never knew.
As Jolley navigates the labyrinthine bureaucracy and confronts the emotional turmoil of potentially not being her father's biological child, her search for the truth takes readers on a journey through her father’s life, including his upbringing, education, and wartime experiences. Along the way, she grapples with the sense of loss and confusion that accompanies the struggle to understand one’s origins.
“If you don’t know who you are, how do you know why you were born?” writes Jolley. “My journey has revolved around learning who my father was, to find out who I am.
“I wrote this book for my father, Walter Bert Lindberg, for my family, and for his posterity. I also wrote it for all children who feel lost and need to know where they came from and what life possibilities might be opened for them. Even in the sunset of our lives, we are still the children of those who have gone before us.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alana Lindberg Jolley’s emotionally stirring tale perfectly captures the essence of the human quest for identity and the healing power of understanding one’s past. Engaging and candid, “My Father Had No Children” offers a heartfelt account that speaks to a universal longing for connection and understanding, resonating with anyone who has ever felt lost or disconnected from their past.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Father Had No Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in audiobook format!
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “My Father Had No Children,” readers are invited to follow along on Alana Lindberg Jolley’s quest of discovering her father’s identity after being told by the Social Security Administration that her father, Walter Lindberg, had no children. This news shakes her to the core and leads her on an emotional journey as she questions her own identity and attempts to reconcile the conflicting information about a father she never knew.
As Jolley navigates the labyrinthine bureaucracy and confronts the emotional turmoil of potentially not being her father's biological child, her search for the truth takes readers on a journey through her father’s life, including his upbringing, education, and wartime experiences. Along the way, she grapples with the sense of loss and confusion that accompanies the struggle to understand one’s origins.
“If you don’t know who you are, how do you know why you were born?” writes Jolley. “My journey has revolved around learning who my father was, to find out who I am.
“I wrote this book for my father, Walter Bert Lindberg, for my family, and for his posterity. I also wrote it for all children who feel lost and need to know where they came from and what life possibilities might be opened for them. Even in the sunset of our lives, we are still the children of those who have gone before us.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alana Lindberg Jolley’s emotionally stirring tale perfectly captures the essence of the human quest for identity and the healing power of understanding one’s past. Engaging and candid, “My Father Had No Children” offers a heartfelt account that speaks to a universal longing for connection and understanding, resonating with anyone who has ever felt lost or disconnected from their past.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Father Had No Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. Also available in audiobook format!
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories