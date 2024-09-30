Author Stephanie Averette’s New Book, "Rising Embers," is the Story of a Woman Looking for a Peaceful Life When Darkness Threatens Her Again
Recent release “Rising Embers” from Newman Springs Publishing author Stephanie Averette is the story of a woman being hunted by Odin, and her quest to be stronger in order to achieve a normal life.
Frisco City, AL, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Averette has completed her new book, “Rising Embers”: a gripping story that follows the coven, after surviving for many centuries, is forced to reckon with a new threat named Odin and his dark curiosity has followed the coven leader from the Bayou to her own quaint life in the Tennessee Valley.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Averette’s potent tale sees our heroine go back to her roots and begin training to master the flame that burns within her, all the while her oldest friend watches her struggle and grow and in turn decides to return to the Bayou and provide any assistance she can for when they inevitably have to face Odin.
Readers who wish to experience exciting work can purchase “Rising Embers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Stephanie Averette’s potent tale sees our heroine go back to her roots and begin training to master the flame that burns within her, all the while her oldest friend watches her struggle and grow and in turn decides to return to the Bayou and provide any assistance she can for when they inevitably have to face Odin.
Readers who wish to experience exciting work can purchase “Rising Embers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories