Author Brian Althoff’s New Book, "Spiritual Chiaroscuro," is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Illuminates the Universal Darkness of Life
Recent release “Spiritual Chiaroscuro” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brian Althoff is a powerful and affirming collection of emotional poetry that reminds readers they are not alone in all of life’s struggles.
Denton, TX, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brian Althoff has completed his new book, “Spiritual Chiaroscuro”: a remarkable collection of poetry that allows readers to view the world from the perspective of the author.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brian Althoff’s compelling collection features works including “Different Landscapes,” “Never Surprised,” “An Endless Repeating,” “A War That Is Never Won,” “Everpresent, Everywhere,” “Very Few Heroes,” “5:30 p.m. on a Thursday,” “Always Running Away,” “Escaping Winter,” “To Try and Hold On,” “Talking Loud and Doing Nothing,” “Scapegoats for Our Frustrations,” “Learning to Stand By Yourself,” “Life’s Long, Silly Games,” “If Everything Could Stay New,” “To Hold Just a Little Back,” “The China Doll Syndrome,” “Death Comes in Many Forms,” “The Pair of Remembering What Was,” “A Series of Unanswered Questions,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “Spiritual Chiaroscuro” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
