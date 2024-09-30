Suzanna L. Royse’s New Book, "Maria and the Magic of the Rainbow: 2nd Edition," is an Adventurous Chapter Book About Overcoming Discrimination and Celebrating Differences
Weatherford, TX, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books multi-award winning author Suzanna L. Royse, a philanthropist and anti-bullying advocate, has completed her most recent book, “Maria and the Magic of the Rainbow: 2nd Edition”: an exciting and inspiring fable about a young butterfly learning to embrace what makes her special.
“‘Maria and the Magic of the Rainbow’ is a celebration of our differences. It is an engaging and captivating tale about Maria, a courageous, pre-teen, physically challenged butterfly,” says Suzanna L. Royse. “Bravely facing danger and the challenges of adversity, she evolves into a role model for tolerance, compassion, and forgiveness, leading to a magical revelation that enlightens everyone with a profound appreciation of each other’s differences.”
Published by Fulton Books, Suzanna L. Royse’s book follows Maria the butterfly as she escapes enslavement at the hands of a cruel fire ant named El Jefe. He is powerful and becomes obsessed with capturing Maria and returning her to his control. In her quest for freedom, Maria’s story takes readers on a thrilling adventure in search of knowledge and acceptance.
Along the way, Maria meets many new friends that aid her in her perilous journey. She learns life-changing lessons about discrimination, bullying, and friendship. Will Maria be able to overcome adversity with the help of her new pals? “Maria and the Magic of the Rainbow” will have readers excitedly turning every page.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Maria and the Magic of the Rainbow: 2nd Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
