B. Craig Moore’s New Book, "3 1/2 Days to Forever: The Truth's companion," Unveils Hidden Truths to Provide Readers with a Fresh Understanding of the Rapture
Chicago, IL, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton books author B. Craig Moore, who began his quest to discover who God really is after a life changing event in 2004, has completed his most recent book, "3 1/2 Days to Forever: The Truth's companion": a revelatory work that promises to transform one's understanding of key biblical prophecies. "3 1/2 Days to Forever" is the unsealing of Daniel's book. Unlocking the key as to the meaning of why the apostle John was not allowed to write what the seven thunders said. And through this we not only understand Daniel's book but also the apocalypse to come. Including the identity of Mystery Babylon, the truth concerning the number 666, and the meaning behind the rapture.
"This world's days as we know them come to their end," Moore writes. It is time for you to drop your religion and believe what God has been saying all this time. A story the same story written from the beginning (Genesis) to the end (Revelation). All having the same purpose. A proving of whose image will still be standing when the smoke clears. Remember this is not an allegory this is literal. The sixth trump nuclear war comes (soon), the first of three great end time battles that will end mankind's reign as Kings with dominion over this earth. Know this, the name and the number of the beast are here right now. Be warned. Noah was a preacher of righteousness, and no one believed him.
Read this book and believe what the Bible says because when Jesus (the Bible) says something, it means something that makes sense, something that affects the whole world. When you understand who's who and who the witnesses are everything becomes clear. "3 1/2 Days to Forever" proves the Bible's timeline and reveals the final reasons this piece of the Master (the Bible) was given to mankind. And that reason is so that we can all know when the Holy One of God will return. Not the day and hour but a specific timeline to things past, present, and future. We are the timekeepers.
Published by Fulton books, B. Craig Moore's book is an urgent call to action for believers and seekers alike to scrutinize the Bible's timeline and understand specific markers of future events. This book 3 1/2 Days to Forever clearly explains the mark of the beast, and the number of his name, including the truth behind the rapture. Understanding this could save your life and the lives of those you love.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "3 1/2 Days to Forever: The Truths companion" at bookstores everywhere online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google play, or Barnes and Noble.
