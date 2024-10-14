The After Glow of the 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’elegance Presented
Kemble, Canada, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This past weekend the Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community hosted the 10th Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance, showcasing antique and classic vehicles from across North America for the crowds to see. With over 10,000 visitors descending on the shores of Georgian Bay for this prestigious event, crowds enjoyed many different aspects of the show over the course of the 3-day event.
Friday’s Participants’ Tour saw over 50 Concours vehicles take part in a 100+km tour of the Grey County area, as well, giving the public an even rarer sight: seeing these vehicles in motion. Saturday, the River District in Owen Sound hosted over 140 vehicles for the Cars & Coffee event presented by Brackett Auto Group, providing the Brightshores Health Systems Foundation with a donation of $25,000 for their much-needed equipment. Over on 1st Ave W, the River District played host to 38 “misfits” of the automotive world in the Concours d'Lemons, handing out awards later in the afternoon for things like the “Worst in Show.” All seats were filled for both seminars Saturday afternoon at the Roxy Theatre with guests interested in learning more about the “Evolution of Mustang” and the “The Ultimate Automotive Lubricant Experience” from Hagerty and Chevron Canada, respectively. The day concluded with the Collector Dinner Reception and live auction, raising $100,000 for Sunnybrook Foundation.
Sunday’s main event hosted over 100 elegant and rarely seen automobiles on the 18th fairway, complete with an awards ceremony honouring the best of the best. The 1947 Bentley MKVI Figoni et Falaschi Coupe took Best of Show, while the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado took People’s Choice this year. Owners and their vehicles came from all over Canada and the United States, including four provinces and eight states, to display their vehicles. The Concours d’Elegance also celebrated 60 Years of Mustang.
For a complete list of 2024 winners, please visit our website at https://www.cobblebeachconcours.com/winners.
What is a Concours d’Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th-century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2024 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay. Tickets are now available along with information regarding all other events at www.cobblebeachconcours.com.
