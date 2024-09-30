Dr. Beverly Brooks Summers’s Newly Released “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential” is an Empowering Guide for Aspiring Leaders
“Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Beverly Brooks Summers is an inspiring and practical guide designed to help individuals, especially women, unlock their leadership potential and pursue their God-given callings in ministry.
Goldsboro, NC, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential”: an insightful and motivational resource for developing effective leadership skills in ministry. “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential” is the creation of published author, Dr. Beverly Brooks Summers, who received her doctor of ministry (DMin) from Regent University, where she also received her master of divinity (MDiv). She received her master of business administration (MBA) from Bowie State University, where she also received her BS in business administration. She has served in bi-vocational capacities for many years (as an accountant and as a ministry leader).
Dr. Summers shares, “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential provides tools for those who aspire roles in ministry leadership. Although geared toward assisting women in honing their leadership skills and activating their goals, it provides techniques that will assist many, regardless of gender.
“The author believes that in these last days, the Holy Spirit is breathing among all His people. Those who pay attention to the Spirit’s calling, revelation, and ways are the people of 'renewal.' As people of renewal, we recognize that despite the many barriers, past and present, women are avidly pursuing their God-ordained calls. They are taking on senior ministry leadership roles at an unprecedented pace as the Holy Spirit empowers them. Preparation for such purposes must involve training and development in a renewal environment in which women are accepted and encouraged.
“Dream Leadership Goals provides valuable resources that equip, strengthen, and further prepare current and aspiring women leaders (and others) in developing their ministries or ministry project. Also centered in the material is the unwavering conviction that women must be affirmed in ministry leadership so that they will know they are worthy of the vocation to which God has called them and to help them walk worthily in that call as described in Ephesians 4:1 (NASB) that says, 'Therefore, I, the prisoner of the Lord, implore you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling with which you have been called.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Beverly Brooks Summers’s new book is a vital tool for anyone seeking to grow in their leadership roles, particularly within ministry, offering both spiritual and practical guidance for personal and professional development.
Consumers can purchase “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dream Leadership Goals: Activating Our Leadership Potential,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
