Ron Shafer’s Newly Released "Kittanning" is a Gripping Tale of Good Versus Evil
“Kittanning” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Shafer is an intense and imaginative narrative that explores themes of heroism, family legacy, and the battle between good and evil in a rapidly changing world.
Kittanning, PA, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Kittanning”: a riveting tale of good versus evil woven into the fabric of a powerful family legacy. “Kittanning” is the creation of published author, Ron Shafer, who was a university professor at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) for over forty years during which time he taught composition and literature. His specialties are English literature of the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. His postretirement hobbies include novel-writing, lay-preaching, international travel, and time with his five beloved granddaughters.
Shafer shares, “In the earlier novels of this series, Jude Hepler is a seven-year-old boy who witnesses his grandpa, Jeremiah Wakefield, fall to his tragic death. With his dying gasps, the grandfather whispers to his grandson the whereabouts of his buried masterpiece, “Kittanning,” which the mature Jude miraculously locates. In “Kittanning,” the imaginative Jeremiah envisions the boy Jude as an older adult married to lovely Cory and parenting twelve-year-old twins, Obie and Zeff. The twins dream frequently of George Washington who, along with his contemporaries, contrasts current and colonial America. The twins also dream of the warrior who struggles valiantly against demonic evil to save America. Why is Kittanning the setting for this epic clash? Does the mysterious Warrior really think he can save America from its dark-winter collapse as it battles the international conglomerate of powerful billionaires bent on destroying it? Who is this lone and brave hero? With its harrowing, fast-paced storyline, this good-versus-evil showdown is a page-turner!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Shafer’s new book delivers a thrilling exploration of moral dilemmas, historical parallels, and the enduring struggle to protect the soul of a nation.
Consumers can purchase “Kittanning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kittanning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
