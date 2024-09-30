Louis Petrossi’s Newly Released "Passport to Heaven" is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Spiritual Guide
“Passport to Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Louis Petrossi is an uplifting narrative that explores the importance of faith, love, and the four key virtues of gratitude, loyalty, forgiveness, and sharing, providing readers with a practical path to spiritual fulfillment.
Reno, NV, September 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Passport to Heaven,” a heartwarming and inspirational journey through the essential virtues that guide us toward spiritual fulfillment, is the creation of published author, Louis Petrossi.
Petrossi shares, “Very few books come along that forever change the lives of its readers. We believe that you will find this is one of those rare books.
“'Passport to Heaven' is a heart-rendering love story sprouted from a conversation between an eleven-year-old girl and her grandfather.
“At its center, the story illuminates a path for people of all ages and all beliefs to feel and experience the essence of a life well-lived by embracing four special truths that last till the end of time.
“Be sure to tell family and friends about this book. You know our greatest joy in life comes from sharing our good fortune with others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louis Petrossi’s new book offers readers a touching and insightful approach to life’s most profound questions, providing a guide for how to live in alignment with God’s will through the practice of key virtues.
Consumers can purchase “Passport to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Passport to Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
