SOLD.com Appoints Bret Calltharp as Vice President of Broker Partnerships to Expand Real Estate Brokerage Collaborations
Innovative Home-Selling Platform Welcomes Real Estate Industry Veteran to Drive Strategic Partnerships with Brokerages Nationwide
Irvine, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SOLD.com, the leading platform guiding homeowners through the process of selling their homes, is excited to announce the appointment of Bret Calltharp as Vice President of Broker Partnerships. In this role, Bret will lead SOLD.com's efforts to expand and strengthen relationships with real estate brokerages across the country, enhancing the company’s mission to provide sellers with personalized, data-driven recommendations for selling their homes.
With over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Bret has served as Director of Industry Outreach at Zillow Group, Director of Consulting/Talent Attraction at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Corporate (Anywhere) and Director of Agent Engagement at MoxiWorks. Working with thousands of real estate agents at brokerage groups in the United States & Canada has given Bret extensive exposure to the many aspects of this fast-paced, performance driven industry.
Bret is well-known for his insights into brokerage management and innovation within the real estate industry. He has been featured in NAR's "REALTOR® Mag," REALTrends' "LORE Magazine," the Huffington Post and RE/MAX, LLC's "Above" Magazine among other media sites. He has been a featured speaker at conventions for Inman News/Inman Connect, Century 21 Real Estate LLC/One21, Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC/GenBlue, Coldwell Banker Canada, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, RE/MAX International/R4, RE/MAX Brasil, RE/MAX Western Canada, Howard Hanna, Michigan REALTORS® and The Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®.
Bret was honored by Inman News by being selected as an Inman Global Ambassador for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bret to the SOLD.com team," said Matt Woods, Co-Founder and CEO of SOLD.com. "His deep understanding of the real estate landscape and proven track record in building strong relationships with brokerages will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. Bret’s expertise will help us forge stronger partnerships and expand our reach, ultimately providing even more value to our clients and brokerage partners."
"I’m excited to join SOLD.com at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry," said Calltharp. "SOLD.com’s innovative approach to the home-selling journey aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering partnerships that benefit brokerages and clients. I look forward to working with the team to drive new opportunities and continued growth."
As Vice President of Broker Partnerships, Calltharp will focus on building strategic relationships that enhance SOLD.com's offerings to brokers, agents, and their clients, as well as expanding the platform’s reach to provide even more tailored solutions for homeowners looking to sell their properties.
About SOLD.com
SOLD.com is an online marketplace, educating and connecting homeowners with the best method to sell their homes. SOLD.com uses its proprietary technology and personal concierge services to analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences – to provide users with a free and unbiased recommendation for the most efficient, cost-effective route to selling a home. Real Estate Agents and Brokerages benefit by joining the SOLD.com and being considered matched with SOLD.com’s qualified home seller referrals.
With over 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Bret has served as Director of Industry Outreach at Zillow Group, Director of Consulting/Talent Attraction at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Corporate (Anywhere) and Director of Agent Engagement at MoxiWorks. Working with thousands of real estate agents at brokerage groups in the United States & Canada has given Bret extensive exposure to the many aspects of this fast-paced, performance driven industry.
Bret is well-known for his insights into brokerage management and innovation within the real estate industry. He has been featured in NAR's "REALTOR® Mag," REALTrends' "LORE Magazine," the Huffington Post and RE/MAX, LLC's "Above" Magazine among other media sites. He has been a featured speaker at conventions for Inman News/Inman Connect, Century 21 Real Estate LLC/One21, Century 21 Canada Limited Partnership, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC/GenBlue, Coldwell Banker Canada, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC, RE/MAX International/R4, RE/MAX Brasil, RE/MAX Western Canada, Howard Hanna, Michigan REALTORS® and The Greater Boston Association of REALTORS®.
Bret was honored by Inman News by being selected as an Inman Global Ambassador for 2015, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bret to the SOLD.com team," said Matt Woods, Co-Founder and CEO of SOLD.com. "His deep understanding of the real estate landscape and proven track record in building strong relationships with brokerages will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve. Bret’s expertise will help us forge stronger partnerships and expand our reach, ultimately providing even more value to our clients and brokerage partners."
"I’m excited to join SOLD.com at such a pivotal time for the company and the industry," said Calltharp. "SOLD.com’s innovative approach to the home-selling journey aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering partnerships that benefit brokerages and clients. I look forward to working with the team to drive new opportunities and continued growth."
As Vice President of Broker Partnerships, Calltharp will focus on building strategic relationships that enhance SOLD.com's offerings to brokers, agents, and their clients, as well as expanding the platform’s reach to provide even more tailored solutions for homeowners looking to sell their properties.
About SOLD.com
SOLD.com is an online marketplace, educating and connecting homeowners with the best method to sell their homes. SOLD.com uses its proprietary technology and personal concierge services to analyze objective and subjective factors – including local market characteristics, customer service rankings and personal preferences – to provide users with a free and unbiased recommendation for the most efficient, cost-effective route to selling a home. Real Estate Agents and Brokerages benefit by joining the SOLD.com and being considered matched with SOLD.com’s qualified home seller referrals.
Contact
SOLD.com, IncContact
Matt Woods
844-355-7653
www.sold.com
Matt Woods
844-355-7653
www.sold.com
Categories