Hilarious New Comedy Movie "Holy Cash" Hits Select Theatres on October 11: A Star-Studded Film Directed by Paul Rodriguez
Los Angeles, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Featuring Jay Mohr, Danny Trejo, Felipe Esparza, Luis Guzman, Gabriela Vergara, Gary Busey, Catherine Bach, Alicia Machado, Juju Brener, Tony Plana, Emilio Rivera, and Aries Spears.
The wait is finally over. Renowned comedian and actor Paul Rodriguez steps into the director's chair for the much-anticipated comedy film, Holy Cash, set to hit select theatres on October 11.
With an all-star cast, side-splitting humor, and a clever commentary on deception and morality, Holy Cash promises to deliver big laughs while exploring the lengths people go to for fame, fortune, and salvation.
The film is anchored by a stellar ensemble of A-list actors, including Jay Mohr (Jerry Maguire), Danny Trejo (Machete), Aries Spears (Mad TV), Felipe Esparza (Translate This), Luis Guzman (Boogie Nights), and Gabriela Vergara (La Mujer de Judas). Adding to this powerhouse cast are iconic talents such as Gary Busey (Lethal Weapon), Catherine Bach (The Dukes of Hazzard), Alicia Machado (former Miss Universe), and rising star Juju Brener (Vanquish).
The Plot:
Comedy Meets Crime with a Twist of Morality Holy Cash follows the mischievous Pablo (played by director Paul Rodriguez), a seasoned con artist desperate for a new hustle. After running out of tricks, he teams up with his fast-talking friend "Guero" (Jay Mohr) to try their luck at the ultimate scam: religion.
They soon cross paths with "Willy Dollars" (Aries Spears), an ex-convict turned self-proclaimed preacher who has become a larger-than-life televangelist. Together, the trio creates an over-the-top religious show that skyrockets them to fame and fortune. Their success, however, comes at a price. When a dangerous mafia boss named "Chato" (Danny Trejo) reaches out to Pablo with an unusual demand—to save his ailing daughter, played by Juju Brener—Pablo faces a moral reckoning.
Chato gives him an ultimatum: cure her or face deadly consequences. What begins as a sham for money and fame soon spirals into a life-or-death challenge, as Pablo finds himself entangled in a whirlwind of lies, faith, and mafia demands.
As Pablo and Guero stumble deeper into the dangerous world of Chato and his henchmen, they also come face to face with their own conscience. Can Pablo perform a miracle, or will he be forced to confront the consequences of his fraudulent ways?
Star-Studded Cast Elevates the Comedy
With a cast this dynamic, Holy Cash is primed to keep audiences laughing from beginning to end. Danny Trejo, beloved for his tough-guy roles in films like Machete and Desperado, plays the role of the menacing yet strangely vulnerable mafia boss, Chato. His intense portrayal brings a gripping mix of comedy and tension to the film, especially as he shows a softer side in his desperation to save his daughter. Jay Mohr brings his signature wit and comedic timing to the role of Guero, Pabloʼs scheming but loyal friend.
Their on-screen chemistry is electric, creating a buddy dynamic that draws audiences into their antics and misadventures. Adding even more depth to the comedic ensemble are veterans like Gary Busey and Luis Guzman, both of whom play key characters in Pabloʼs absurd journey toward pseudo-spiritual success.
Aries Spears, known for his hilarious impersonations on Mad TV, delivers a standout performance as the slick-talking preacher, Willy Dollars. His transition from ex-con to a charismatic televangelist perfectly captures the ridiculousness and charm that Holy Cash revels in.
A Comedic Story of Redemption and Consequence
Beyond the laughs, Holy Cash takes a humorous yet reflective look at moral dilemmas. Pabloʼs journey from con artist to reluctant savior explores themes of redemption, accountability, and the consequences of deceit. The filmʼs humor strikes a balance between clever satire and absurdity, especially as Pablo is forced
to grapple with Chatoʼs demand to save his daughter—whether he has the ability to or not.
Rodriguez masterfully weaves these elements into a film that resonates with today's world, where fame and success often come at the expense of integrity. With quick-witted dialogue, outrageous situations, and plenty of heart, Holy Cash ensures audiences will leave the theatre with more than just belly laughs.
Paul Rodriguez: A Legendary Comedian Taking on New Roles
Paul Rodriguez, an iconic figure in the world of stand-up comedy, steps behind the camera in a significant directorial role for Holy Cash. Known for his pioneering work in Latino comedy, Rodriguez brings his unique blend of humor and perspective to the film, drawing on decades of experience entertaining audiences. His direction and performance as Pablo breathe life into the film's quirky and comical narrative. Rodriguez expressed excitement for his directorial debut, saying, "This film is not just about making people laugh—although thatʼs a big part of it—but it's also about showing the lengths people will go to chase their dreams, even if those dreams are built on deception. And at the end of the day, weʼre all faced with moral choices, even if weʼre not expecting them."
Catch Holy Cash in Select Theatres on October 11
With its blend of uproarious comedy, crime, and a touch of redemption, Holy Cash is set to be one of the most entertaining films of the fall season. Audiences can expect plenty of laughs, unexpected twists, and memorable performances from some of Hollywood's most beloved stars. Holy Cash will debut in select theatres on October 11. Donʼt miss the chance to see this one-of-a-kind comedy that promises to deliver laughs and much more.
For more information and updates, visit the official website at
holycashmovie.com
