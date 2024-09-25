Nora Mental Health Expands with New Practice in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, OH, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- noramentalhealth.com/columbus
Nora Mental Health, a leading provider of compassionate and comprehensive mental health services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest practice in Columbus, Ohio. Under the leadership of Bob and Kimberly Baker, the Columbus practice is now open and accepting new patients, offering a full spectrum of mental health services to the community.
Located at 2740 Airport Dr., Suite 135, Nora Mental Health is designed to be a welcoming space where patients can receive personalized and compassionate care. They look forward to serving the Columbus community and helping individuals achieve mental wellness through client-centered therapy. Nora Mental Health provides a wide range of services, including individual therapy, family counseling, group therapy, telehealth, and specialized programs to address various mental health conditions. They are in-network with most insurance plans.
Patients can book appointments at noramentalhealth.com/columbus or by calling 380-444-3604.
Bob and Kimberly Baker are seasoned professionals with deep ties to the healthcare community and have a long-standing commitment to mental health advocacy. Their passion for helping others and reducing stigma led them to open this new practice, with the goal of expanding quality, compassionate mental health care in Columbus. They are proud to offer services that are both affordable and tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient in a caring and safe environment. They also provide a unique work culture which respects and supports their clinicians with a commitment to flexibility and no “burn-out.”
The Bakers emphasize that people should feel free to reach out for mental health services, even if they’re not in a state of crisis. “If you need someone to talk to, if you’re stressed, or feeling alone or anxious, we can help,” said Kimberly.
“We’re excited to improve access to the highest quality mental healthcare without the typical long wait time for an appointment. We’re also committed and intentional about being a great place for our clinicians to practice,” said Bob.
Nora Mental Health, a leading provider of compassionate and comprehensive mental health services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest practice in Columbus, Ohio. Under the leadership of Bob and Kimberly Baker, the Columbus practice is now open and accepting new patients, offering a full spectrum of mental health services to the community.
Located at 2740 Airport Dr., Suite 135, Nora Mental Health is designed to be a welcoming space where patients can receive personalized and compassionate care. They look forward to serving the Columbus community and helping individuals achieve mental wellness through client-centered therapy. Nora Mental Health provides a wide range of services, including individual therapy, family counseling, group therapy, telehealth, and specialized programs to address various mental health conditions. They are in-network with most insurance plans.
Patients can book appointments at noramentalhealth.com/columbus or by calling 380-444-3604.
Bob and Kimberly Baker are seasoned professionals with deep ties to the healthcare community and have a long-standing commitment to mental health advocacy. Their passion for helping others and reducing stigma led them to open this new practice, with the goal of expanding quality, compassionate mental health care in Columbus. They are proud to offer services that are both affordable and tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient in a caring and safe environment. They also provide a unique work culture which respects and supports their clinicians with a commitment to flexibility and no “burn-out.”
The Bakers emphasize that people should feel free to reach out for mental health services, even if they’re not in a state of crisis. “If you need someone to talk to, if you’re stressed, or feeling alone or anxious, we can help,” said Kimberly.
“We’re excited to improve access to the highest quality mental healthcare without the typical long wait time for an appointment. We’re also committed and intentional about being a great place for our clinicians to practice,” said Bob.
Contact
Nora Mental HealthContact
Bob Baker
380-444-3604
noramentalhealth.com
Bob Baker
380-444-3604
noramentalhealth.com
Categories