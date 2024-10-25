Johnathan Smith aka The Reality Twister Comedy Hypnosis Show to Debut at Mic Drop Mania in Chandler, AZ
Chandler, AZ, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Johnathan Smith, known as The Reality Twister, will present a Comedy Hypnosis and Mentalism Show at Mic Drop Mania in Chandler, AZ, on February 23, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Recognized for performances that consistently sell out six months ahead of time, this event will offer a blend of interactive comedy and captivating mentalism. The show is designed to deliver a mix of audience participation and mind-bending routines that combine laughter with amazement. Tickets are expected to sell quickly for this highly anticipated performance.
A night of mind-bending entertainment and laughter is coming to Chandler, AZ, when Johnathan Smith, known as The Reality Twister, brings his renowned Comedy Hypnosis and Mentalism Show to Mic Drop Mania at 51 E Boston St. on February 23, 2025, at 6:00 PM.
Smith has built a reputation for selling out shows six months in advance at venues nationwide, offering a unique blend of comedy, audience participation, and astounding mentalism. His performances combine hilarious antics with awe-inspiring mind tricks, leaving audiences laughing and questioning reality. With interactive comedy at the core, the show will feature audience members stepping into the spotlight as they unknowingly perform wild and funny acts while under hypnosis.
Attendees can also expect to witness mind-bending mentalism, where Smith taps into participants' thoughts and predicts future actions, all while keeping the energy high and the laughs flowing. These performances aren't just for those on stage—the entire audience becomes part of the experience, with laughter spreading throughout the room. Whether a skeptic or a fan of the mystical, Smith's performances promise to entertain and astonish.
Johnathan Smith’s previous performances, including shows at Las Vegas' Four Queens Hotel and Casino, Stir Crazy Comedy Club, and corporate events across the country, have earned him a place as one of the top comedy hypnotists in the nation. With a growing following and consistently sold-out shows, this upcoming event at Mic Drop Mania is expected to draw a large crowd.
Tickets for the event are now available but are anticipated to sell out quickly, as has been the trend with all of Smith’s performances. Audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets early to avoid disappointment. This is a rare opportunity to witness Smith's unique fusion of hypnotic antics and sharp-witted comedy.
Press Contact:
Johnathan Smith
The Reality Twister
Email: info@therealitytwisterevents.com
Phone: 814-497-6648
