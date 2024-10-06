Matcha Design Takes Home Silver Win at Summit Creative Awards
For the 14th Year in a Row, Matcha Design Is Recognized for Excellence
Tulsa, OK, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matcha Design has been awarded the prestigious silver award at the 2024 Summit Creative Award. The award-winning project is listed below:
Silver Summit Award:
● B2B Website: WATT Global Media website
The Summit Creative Award, now in its 30th year, celebrates creative excellence across marketing, design, and communications, elevating firms that rise above industry standards. The competition is open to organizations worldwide and is judged by a global panel of industry experts. This year’s awards featured entries from over 20 countries, making the recognition a truly high honor.
The Summit Awards are committed to credibility. There is no “acceptance fee” to be a winner, and the competition’s bylaws limit the number of awards. The Summit Creative Awards also adhere to a “blind judging” process in which entrant’s company names are withheld from view to prevent any conflict of interest and ensure credibility.
The Silver Award is reserved for design projects that are highly original, exceptionally executed, and remarkably compelling. This accolade showcases Matcha Design’s commitment to producing highly functional, aesthetically pleasing websites that effectively communicate to audiences.
“We are beyond thrilled to receive this award,” said Chris Lo, founder and CEO of Matcha Design. “This recognition underscores the hard work and creativity of our entire team, as well as our dedication to creating top-notch designs that deliver real results for our clients.”
Lois Lai, vice president of Matcha Design, credited the award to the holistic nature of their creative process: “At Matcha Design, we understand that every detail of a brand’s story is crucial to creating a design that resonates. Our process isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about capturing the essence of a business and crafting a message that speaks directly to its audience.”
Matcha’ Design’s approach to digital storytelling and branding emphasizes collaboration and flexibility. This award-winning project is yet another example of how the firm consistently translates complex business goals into engaging and user-friendly digital experiences.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client’s visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaigns, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Matcha Design
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
