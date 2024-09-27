Author Aloysius Bartholomew Freckles’s New Book, "Unsung Heroes of the North Pole," is a Delightful Christmas Story That Invites Readers to the North Pole
Recent release “Unsung Heroes of the North Pole” from Page Publishing author Aloysius Bartholomew Freckles is a holly-jolly Christmas tale that explains how the tradition of hanging candy canes on Christmas trees came to be.
New York, NY, September 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aloysius Bartholomew Freckles has completed his new book, “Unsung Heroes of the North Pole”: an exciting original work about the origin of candy canes on Christmas trees.
Author Aloysius Bartholomew Freckles writes, “She had been here before. How many times, only she knew for certain. Hundreds of times, to say the least, and yet a thousand would still fall short of the mark. One could hardly tell by looking at her and the excitement, so evidently written on her face, that she had ever done this before. And yes, she was that excited. She gazed intently into her snow globe. This was her snow globe. In it was her favorite place. A small copse of 6 white birches on the left, and that many plus three on the right. Between them stood 3 immense pines which towered over the smaller birches. And this small copse of trees stood in a small clearing at the base of a huge snowcapped mountain. Every time she entered her snow globe, the view would always take her breath away. She remembered this exact place in the real world and had fashioned her globe after it. This place overlooked their home or what was once their home. She remembered many a day and night up here fondly looking down on their abode. The days in the spring and summer found these hills filled with all sorts of wildflowers while the fall and winter provided more visible stars than any other time of year. This was when they still lived on the surface. Not many could say they remembered these days, but she and her most dear friends would often reminisce of these days long gone. She smiled as she remembered these days under the sun before their fame caused them to move to a hidden location.”
Published by Page Publishing, Aloysius Bartholomew Freckles’s fascinating work offers a captivating story about the beginnings of this beloved Christmas tradition.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Unsung Heroes of the North Pole” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
