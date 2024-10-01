Author Richard A. Spink’s New Book, "The Taunch Bowls and the Secret Scrolls," is an Enchanting Tale That Explores the Magical World of Land of and the Moon Glow Wood

Recent release “The Taunch Bowls and The Secret Scrolls” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Spink follows the intelligent creatures of Moon Glow Wood as they face a new challenge after the mysterious disappearance of their magical Taunch Bowl, only to uncover Secret Scrolls revealing a connection to Earth and a potential solution to their evolving dilemma.