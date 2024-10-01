Author Richard A. Spink’s New Book, "The Taunch Bowls and the Secret Scrolls," is an Enchanting Tale That Explores the Magical World of Land of and the Moon Glow Wood
Recent release “The Taunch Bowls and The Secret Scrolls” from Covenant Books author Richard A. Spink follows the intelligent creatures of Moon Glow Wood as they face a new challenge after the mysterious disappearance of their magical Taunch Bowl, only to uncover Secret Scrolls revealing a connection to Earth and a potential solution to their evolving dilemma.
Myrtle Beach, SC, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard A. Spink, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who is currently enjoying retirement in Myrtle Beach, has completed his new book, “The Taunch Bowls and The Secret Scrolls”: a magical tale that promises to transport readers back to the enchanting world of Landof on the planet Interk, where excitement, mystery, and adventure await.
Born and educated in the county of Yorkshire in Northern England, author Richard A. Sprink spent his working life on the Island of Jersey, situated off the coast of France, employed by the Jersey Brewery for thirty years as the retail director. The author now resides in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, is married to his wife, Linda, and has a son, Ben, who lives on the Island of Jersey with his wife Sonya and their daughter Ida. While living in Jersey, Richard played soccer for the Island and now enjoys painting and writing interpretive poetry.
“In the land of Landof, on the unknown planet Interk, amazing progress is being made by the intelligent, diverse creatures of Moon Glow Wood,” writes Sprink. “They are continuing to follow the lead of Smilecramp the young owl in an attempt to create a contained community of peace and harmony through their newfound attainment of knowledge from learning to read the books of a forgotten library situated in a dilapidated mansion hidden in the wood.
“The agreed unanimous elimination of preying for their daily survival routine has provided them with precious time and protection. They are utilizing their new knowledge to build a school, a hospital, and to take care of the sick and elderly in their brave pursuit of a harmonious society.
“With the sudden mystifying disappearance of their treasured Taunch Bowl and its magical powers that provided valuable assistance to their cause, the creatures are left to solve an increasing problem due to their ongoing remarkable success. The gradual overcrowding in the small protected wood is now hindering their advancement.
“Prior to the bowl’s disappearance, Ploff the frog had discovered a number of Secret Scrolls in an underground cave. On learning of this exciting occurrence, Smilecramp’s grandfather took advantage of the bowl’s powers in order to retrieve a complete set of these scrolls to satisfy his energetic curiosity.
“Sir Arthur Rennell, who is an expert on creature behavior, is the owner of the private Moon Glow Wood and is now incredibly able to communicate with creatures through prior assistance from the magical Taunch Bowl. He collaborates with Grandfather, the old owl, to successfully decode the Secret Scrolls with an amazingly ingenious method. The two unlikely friends begin to unravel an intriguing story of the Taunch Bowl’s origin, which remarkably proves to be from a planet named Earth and also explains the reason for the enigmatic silver adornments of several of these intellectual creatures.
“The Secret Scrolls then alluringly reveal to them a story of total devastating global warming on this planet Earth, which leads Sir Arthur into an extraordinary, wild solution to the future of the creatures’ evolution in their unprecedented quest for peace and harmony.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Richard A. Spink’s new book blends tenderness, humor, and intelligence, while presenting an exciting “what if?” scenario that challenges the creatures to contemplate their place in the universe and their path forward. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Taunch Bowls and The Secret Scrolls” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers from all backgrounds with each turn of the page, delivering a compelling novel that will have audiences spellbound right up until the very end and leave them eager for more.
Readers can purchase “The Taunch Bowls and The Secret Scrolls” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
