Author Greg Vannatta’s New Book, "Developing A Disciple: Book 1," is a Poignant Guide for Building Future Church Leaders with Practical Exercises and Spiritual Insights
Recent release “Developing A Disciple: Book 1” from Covenant Books author Greg Vannatta is a vital resource for men, young adults, and church youth designed to aid in mentoring and leadership development through combining Scripture study, prayer, and practical exercises to foster discipline and accountability.
Minot, ND, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Greg Vannatta, a loving husband who holds a Bachelor of Biblical Studies and Theology through Colorado Christian University and lives a life dedicated to the Lord, has completed his new book, “Developing A Disciple: Book 1”: an essential guide crafted to provide practical and inspiring resource for mentoring, discipling, and nurturing future leaders in both the church and today’s world.
“This book is for men, young adults, and the youth of the church, which is intended to be used as a resource and tool for mentoring, discipling, and building future leaders for the church in our modern times,” writes Vannatta.
“Whether it be individually studied, or used in a small group or large group, the reader will find a new level of accountability and discipline through the discussions, times in prayer, the study of Scripture, and the weekly exercise routine to help build discipline. The language of this book is approachable by all ages and is able to be used in any setting.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Greg Vannatta’s new book presents a fresh perspective on what it means to be a man of God and how to actively make disciples of all nations. Through Vannatta’s refreshing and encouraging approach, “Developing A Disciple: Book 1” provides hope and practical tools for readers to seek a deeper relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Developing A Disciple: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
