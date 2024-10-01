Author Deana Vibbert’s New Book, "If I Were," is a Charming Series of Poems That Deliver Empathy and Comfort in the Face of Life’s Traumatic Moments for Young Readers

Recent release “If I Were” from Covenant Books author Deana Vibbert is a heartfelt collection of poems that tenderly captures the essence of parental empathy in order to comfort children during challenging moments. With a blend of humor and compassion, Vibbert's verses resonate as a soothing embrace from a mother's perspective, offering reassurance and solace in times of distress.