Author Deana Vibbert’s New Book, "If I Were," is a Charming Series of Poems That Deliver Empathy and Comfort in the Face of Life’s Traumatic Moments for Young Readers
Recent release “If I Were” from Covenant Books author Deana Vibbert is a heartfelt collection of poems that tenderly captures the essence of parental empathy in order to comfort children during challenging moments. With a blend of humor and compassion, Vibbert's verses resonate as a soothing embrace from a mother's perspective, offering reassurance and solace in times of distress.
Vicksburg, MI, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deana Vibbert, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who holds a BA in art and enjoys drawing, painting, quilting, and gardening, has completed her new book, “If I Were”: a touching collection of poems crafted to provide comfort and empathy to young children navigating life's unexpected challenges while also inviting readers to explore the healing power of parental love and understanding through the art of poetry.
“Written as poems to (my) young children, ‘If I Were’ uses empathy and humor to comfort after traumatic events; one after a bee sting reaction and the other after a dog bite,” writes Vibbert. “Read and enjoy these thoughts from a mother’s heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deana Vibbert’s new book celebrates the resilience of children the enduring bond between parent and child through vibrant imagery and relatable anecdotes. With each turn of the page, “If I Were” is sure to resonate with young readers, offering a comforting embrace during times of uncertainty.
Readers can purchase “If I Were” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
