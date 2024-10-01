Author Joseph A. Oyanadel’s New Book, “Joe and Gloria An Immigrant’s Story of Love,” is a Captivating Memoir of Transformation, Hope, and the Pursuit of Freedom

Recent release “Joe and Gloria An Immigrant’s Story of Love” from Covenant Books author Joseph A. Oyanadel is a compelling true account that explores the author’s transformative journey from Chile to the United States. Through a series of extraordinary events, Oyanadel reflects on his past, present, and future, revealing a powerful story of love, joy, and the quest for personal freedom.