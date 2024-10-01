Author Sharmila Panirselvam’s New Book, "A Love Letter to Jesus," is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Lord Through Personal Reflection and Christian Guidance
Recent release “A Love Letter to Jesus” from Covenant Books author Sharmila Panirselvam is a passionate tribute to Jesus Christ, inspired by the author’s deepening relationship with Him, offering readers an intimate look at who Jesus is, His divine attributes, and practical advice for nurturing faith in everyday life.
Los Angeles, CA, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharmila Panirselvam, a born-again Christian as well as a practicing nurse for the past twenty-seven years, has completed her new book, “A Love Letter to Jesus”: a poignant and thought-provoking work that serves as a powerful tribute to the Lord Jesus, reflecting the author’s journey of falling deeply in love with Christ and allowing that love to shape every facet of her life.
In “A Love Letter to Jesus,” author Sharmila Panirselvam offers a compelling exploration of Christian faith, focusing on the importance of understanding and embracing the Lord’s teachings. Panirselvam’s writings serve as both a personal diary of faith and a practical guide for Christians navigating their spiritual journey, addressing common struggles and providing inspiration for maintaining a steadfast connection with Jesus amidst the challenges of life.
“The purpose of this book is to share the testimony of Jesus, who saved my soul and helped me walk the powerful Christian life on this earth,” writes Panirselvam. “The book’s title is ‘A Love Letter to Jesus’ because my love for the Lord Jesus is so intense, and I wanted to express it in writing and share it with the world. At the end of every title, I have inserted a love song, or I may call it a poem from my heart to the Lord Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharmila Panirselvam’s new book is an invitation for readers to explore and deepen their own relationship with Jesus Christ, serving as a guide for Christians and non-Christians alike seeking to strengthen their faith and live a life devoted to the Lord. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “A Love Letter to Jesus” is a beacon for those looking to enhance their understanding of Jesus and apply His teachings to their lives in a meaningful way.
Readers can purchase “A Love Letter to Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
