Author Sharmila Panirselvam’s New Book, "A Love Letter to Jesus," is a Heartfelt Tribute to the Lord Through Personal Reflection and Christian Guidance

Recent release “A Love Letter to Jesus” from Covenant Books author Sharmila Panirselvam is a passionate tribute to Jesus Christ, inspired by the author’s deepening relationship with Him, offering readers an intimate look at who Jesus is, His divine attributes, and practical advice for nurturing faith in everyday life.