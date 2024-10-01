Bonnie Nilsson’s Newly Released "A Deeper Walk" is an Empowering Blend of Personal Memoir and Spiritual Encouragement
“A Deeper Walk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Nilsson is an interactive resource that offers insightful reflections, relevant scripture, and potent testimony in hope of aiding others in their personal and spiritual growth.
Victor, NY, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Deeper Walk”: an uplifting discussion of the comfort one can find in persistent faith. “A Deeper Walk” is the creation of published author, Bonnie Nilsson.
Nilsson shares, “This book is about you, and this book is about God. He has been trying to get your attention for a while. I feel like a mystery date host. This time, however, I know the mystery person. I know Him so well. He isn’t a mystery anymore. You, however, are not known to me.
“You will notice things changing slowly at first. I prayed for months for a change to my physical structure. I knew God could do it, and I was a willing participant. After months of prayer, I could see He was not granting my desire even though it was a desire of my heart. To say I was frustrated was an understatement. As I sat on my bed and threw my hands into the air and asked, 'What?' There was a voice, and it said softly, 'You’re nonthreatening.'
“That day unbeknownst to me was my first day assigned to the hot side of the psych unit. As I walked into the room, I saw the sizeable man’s frame whose feet hung several feet off the end of the bed. This man was enormous. His muscles were huge. His eyes were so swollen I wanted to get him ice packs. He was heavily drugged.
“I told him my name and that I was his nurse today. Today was the day I would help him. He pried one eye open, a red eyeball. I realized the absurdity of my offer as he could crush me like an ant.
“He opened his mouth with lips stuck like wallpaper to a wall with mostly dry wallpaper adhesive.
“He chuckled like a horse, and if horses could talk, this man said to me, 'Well, you’re sure nonthreatening.'
“'You’ve got that right,' I said. 'I’ll bring in breakfast to you first today,' I promised.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Nilsson’s new book brings perspective to the interconnectedness of one’s faith and personal walk through life.
Consumers can purchase “A Deeper Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Deeper Walk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nilsson shares, “This book is about you, and this book is about God. He has been trying to get your attention for a while. I feel like a mystery date host. This time, however, I know the mystery person. I know Him so well. He isn’t a mystery anymore. You, however, are not known to me.
“You will notice things changing slowly at first. I prayed for months for a change to my physical structure. I knew God could do it, and I was a willing participant. After months of prayer, I could see He was not granting my desire even though it was a desire of my heart. To say I was frustrated was an understatement. As I sat on my bed and threw my hands into the air and asked, 'What?' There was a voice, and it said softly, 'You’re nonthreatening.'
“That day unbeknownst to me was my first day assigned to the hot side of the psych unit. As I walked into the room, I saw the sizeable man’s frame whose feet hung several feet off the end of the bed. This man was enormous. His muscles were huge. His eyes were so swollen I wanted to get him ice packs. He was heavily drugged.
“I told him my name and that I was his nurse today. Today was the day I would help him. He pried one eye open, a red eyeball. I realized the absurdity of my offer as he could crush me like an ant.
“He opened his mouth with lips stuck like wallpaper to a wall with mostly dry wallpaper adhesive.
“He chuckled like a horse, and if horses could talk, this man said to me, 'Well, you’re sure nonthreatening.'
“'You’ve got that right,' I said. 'I’ll bring in breakfast to you first today,' I promised.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Nilsson’s new book brings perspective to the interconnectedness of one’s faith and personal walk through life.
Consumers can purchase “A Deeper Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Deeper Walk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories