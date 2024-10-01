Patricia Crane Ennis, MSW’s Newly Released “Marriage is Easier When You Know How!” is a Practical Guide to Strengthening Relationships
“Marriage is Easier When You Know How!: Based on the 14 Skills of the Award-Winning Third Option™ Program” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Crane Ennis, MSW is an insightful and empowering resource that provides couples everywhere with essential tools to navigate the complexities of marriage and enhance their relationships.
Fayetteville, NY, October 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Marriage is Easier When You Know How!: Based on the 14 Skills of the Award-Winning Third Option™ Program”: a comprehensive and accessible guide that equips couples with practical strategies for building a stronger, healthier marriage. “Marriage is Easier When You Know How!: Based on the 14 Skills of the Award-Winning Third Option™ Program” is the creation of published author, Patricia Crane Ennis, MSW, a counselor, author, national trainer, and speaker. She is best known as the creator of the Third Option Marriage Program, which has transformed, and even saved, many thousands of marriages across the country. In 2005, she was honored with an International Smart Marriages Impact Award for that work. She has been married to Bryan, the love of her life, for over fifty years, and has three daughters/sons-in-law and six grandchildren.
“Empowering. Practical. Based on the award-winning Third Option Program, which has been transforming and saving marriages for over thirty years.
“Have you have ever asked, 'Should I make an issue of this or let it blow over?' 'If my spouse doesn’t appear sorry, should I forgive them or not?' 'Should I fight for what I want or give in?'
“We’re often caught between the proverbial rock and hard place.
“Neither choice seems appealing. There must be a better way. There is!
“This book condenses all the best marriage research into two easy-to-understand secrets; teaches the fourteen essential skills of marriage step-by-step, which you can learn and apply immediately, even by yourself; and offers hundreds of couple stories, which will entertain and inspire you. As seen in Women’s Day, Family Relations Journal, Marriage Savers, Mothering Magazine, and many more.
“Couples in their own words:
“We were going through a difficult time in our marriage… Then my mother gave us an article about the Third Option… We found something in every topic we could use to better our relationship. The concepts…now seem to be so 'common sense' that I am amazed that we needed to learn them… I have often regretted that we didn’t learn of the Third Option earlier in our marriage. It would have saved us several years of pain and suffering. (J and M)
“We sought marriage counseling…read self-help books, attended seminars… We couldn’t get our marriage on track… You armed us with the knowledge that we needed… You put the puzzle pieces together. The Third Option works. We are together because of it… (S and E)
“We…found ourselves in complete relationship burnout. The Third Option process provided the essential tools with which to work through even the most deep-seated problems in our relationship. We experienced such profound improvement…that we have recommended the Third Option program to many of our friends and family. (B and T)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Crane Ennis, MSW’s new book is an invaluable tool for couples seeking to improve their relationships by learning and applying proven skills that foster understanding, communication, and mutual respect.
Consumers can purchase “Marriage is Easier When You Know How!: Based on the 14 Skills of the Award-Winning Third Option™ Program” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Marriage is Easier When You Know How!: Based on the 14 Skills of the Award-Winning Third Option™ Program,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
