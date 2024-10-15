“So You Think You Can Sell Luxury” Reality Series Pilot Begins Filming at ABD’s Toscana Palm Coast

ABD's Toscana Palm Coast gated luxury community, located minutes from the beach, and its multiple award-winning luxury home models will be showcased during the filming of a reality series pilot. ABD Development Company has welcomed the producers of “So You Think You Can Sell Luxury” as they feature Realtor pro teams in a sales competition in Palm Coast/Flagler Beach, Florida.