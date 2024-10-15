“So You Think You Can Sell Luxury” Reality Series Pilot Begins Filming at ABD’s Toscana Palm Coast
ABD's Toscana Palm Coast gated luxury community, located minutes from the beach, and its multiple award-winning luxury home models will be showcased during the filming of a reality series pilot. ABD Development Company has welcomed the producers of “So You Think You Can Sell Luxury” as they feature Realtor pro teams in a sales competition in Palm Coast/Flagler Beach, Florida.
Palm Coast, FL, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABD Development Company, headquartered in Central Florida, has been winning high profile awards for its Toscana Palm Coast gated Mediterranean-style neighborhood for decades. Phase Two of Toscana is enjoying the welcome surprise of a film crew utilizing its luxury homes just minutes from the beach as a setting for a new reality series pilot called "So You Think You Can Sell Luxury.”
The premise of the new series pilot involves teams of real estate agents competing in brackets to sell the most high dollar listings. "So You Think You Can Sell Luxury” will feature many local dynamic real estate professionals in competition; the cast has been selected and filming is in process. Although this is not the first time ABD luxury homes have been captured on film (see ABD’s Courtyard Model Home in Providence is Featured on New Hit Netflix Show “Buy My House” https://www.abddevelopment.com/abd-courtyard-home-in-providence-orlando-featured-on-netflix-real-estate-show/), it is still very exciting.
Palm Coast homes that may star in the series include newly completed specs, the Courtyard IV at 110 New Leatherwood Drive and the Courtyard Junior at 106 New Leatherwood Drive. “We are thrilled at the potential to see our homes on the national stage and will keep you posted,” said Yuval Botansky, President of Toscana developer and exclusive home builder, ABD. “It seems like a natural fit for us as we highly value our partnerships with Realtors and strive for success for our entire regional industry.”
ABD Development Company is first and foremost a totally custom builder with an array of floor plans to use as starting points. ABD welcomes all buyers and Realtors, even those not participating in the pilot, to visit Toscana Palm Coast and meet our New Home Sales Consultants. The Toscana team greets visitors at its welcome center (15 New Water Oak Drive) seven days a week, 11AM to 6PM (except holidays) and may be reached at (386) 517-6864.
For more information about ABD Development, please see www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see www.abddevelopment.com/toscana.
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
