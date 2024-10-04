Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Georgia Self Storage Development Site
Coastal Storage Group, formerly Weaver Realty Group, is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage development site on Hwy 17 & White Oak Lane in Richmond Hill, GA.
Jacksonville, FL, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Coastal Storage Group, formerly Weaver Realty Group, is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage development site on Hwy 17 & White Oak Lane in Richmond Hill, GA. Located within the Savannah MSA, this permit-ready site included 3.71+/- acres of land with site plan approval for 84,269 GSF of class A climate-controlled self-storage. Ryan Haney represented the Seller in this transaction.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida and now the South Georgia territory. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information on this transaction, reach out to our broker associate covering the state of Georgia, Ryan Haney at 904-591-1556.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
