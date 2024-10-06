Matcha Design Honored at the 30th Annual Communicator Awards
Matcha Design Wins 3 Silver Awards and 2 Gold Awards in 2024
Tulsa, OK, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Matcha Design is thrilled to announce its recent recognition for excellence in design at the prestigious 30th Annual Communicator Awards. This year, the agency received accolades for several outstanding projects, showcasing their commitment to quality and innovation in the creative industry.
Gold Award of Excellence:
Genera-Professional Services: Laflin Investigation Group Website
General-Education: Money Moments Website
Silver Award of Distinction:
General Religion & Spirituality: 1st Church of Sapulpa Website
Features-User Experience: 1st Church of Sapulpa Website
General-Promotions and Contests: Oklahoma Chiller Commemorative Coins
Over the past 15 years, Matcha Design has been honored with an impressive total of 118 Communicator Awards. The awards are managed by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, which comprises professionals from leading organizations such as Amazon, Spotify, Time, and The Wall Street Journal. Each entry is evaluated by a jury of accomplished artists with extensive experience in their respective fields.
The Gold Award represents the highest honor at the Communicator Awards, awarded only to those whose communication abilities set them apart as leaders in the industry. The Award of Distinction (silver) recognizes creators who have surpassed industry standards in both quality and achievement.
"We are incredibly proud of our team and the work we do at Matcha Design," remarked Chris Lo, founder and CEO. "These awards reflect our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to quality. Being recognized by such a distinguished organization is truly an honor."
At Matcha Design, effective communication is fundamental to good design. The agency employs a collaborative approach for every project. "We work closely with our clients to understand their needs and goals, using that insight to create designs that are not only visually appealing but also impactful in achieving our clients' objectives," stated Lois Lai, vice president of Matcha Design.
Chris Lo attributes the firm’s ongoing success to relentless dedication and open collaboration. For Matcha Design, effective design goes beyond mere aesthetics; it’s about realizing a vision that delivers real results for clients.
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience in bringing clients' visions to life. Specializing in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaigns, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, and advertising, the award-winning agency is committed to the highest standards of excellence. With a multicultural perspective, Matcha Design consistently delivers innovative solutions tailored to meet client needs. For more information, visit MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Matcha Design
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
